CO West Transportation — the transportation company that serves several Western Slope communities, including Telluride — recently announced it will be investing $1.35 million in additional pay and employee benefits, including pay rates and bonus packages.
New compensation benefits for drivers include higher base rates of pay, increased bonus packages, safety and referral bonuses, driver wellness programs, 401(k) plans, and cellphone stipends.
“We’re excited about this investment, as it allows us to follow through on our commitment to our employees who make this company run,” CO West President Garrett Brafford said in a news release. “It is important for us to continue making improvements to our employees’ quality of life and meet their expectations for a satisfying work environment.”
Ogilvie Family Limited Partnership, which owns Co West Transportation LLC, announced the hiring of Brafford in September. At the time, the company and Brafford talked about expanding operations, including bringing on more employees. Brafford told the Daily Planet this week that there has already been an increased interest in working for the company.
“We have seen an uptick in interest,” he said. “As everyone is seeing through the pandemic, it’s not just pay, but benefits, job satisfaction and quality of life that are key drivers for employees. We hope to continue to lead the region and contribute to everyone’s success.”
CO West owns and operates Alpine Express, Telluride Express and Go Alpine in Colorado; Mountain All-Weather Shuttle Transportation in Mammoth Lakes, California; and partners with Bustang Outrider, the interregional and intercity express bus service provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The company is currently hiring drivers (CDL and non-CDL licensed) in all of its locations, as well as dispatchers and customer service representatives.
“Our owner, Landon Ogilvie, has shown a commitment to supporting the people who work for his companies, and you can really see that from these changes,” said Tom Cox, driver manager at Telluride Express. “CO West has been making moves to become a leader in the industry with their employee pay structure. They’re building a place where people can work for the long-term and enjoy a fulfilling career.
“If you enjoy the outdoors, looking through the windshield of one of our vehicles is definitely a place you want to be. I’ve met some of the most interesting people and never experienced two days that were exactly alike.”
In a previous interview with the Planet, Brafford explained the company’s continued plan to expand includes acquiring more vehicles and adding routes. A computer chip shortage has slowed down automobile production globally and made finding adequate public transportation vehicles, including passenger buses and shuttle vans, difficult to find, but the company has still found a way to secure more vehicles.
In September, the company expanded its fleet by adding 17 Chevy Suburbans, 33 vans (11-14 passenger) and nine coaches (25-plus passenger) in the past six months. Moving forward, the company was expecting a shipment of 10 SUVs, 20 vans and five coaches, according to Brafford. Hiring more employees is a key piece to the company’s growth.
“In the last couple of years, we have expanded into Steamboat, as well as taking on more Colorado routes, and just recently started operations in California. As we look to streamline and improve operations in each of the destinations, local hiring and care for our employees are paramount to the overall success of the company,” he said recently. “We have been aggressively acquiring new vehicles to ensure both the quality and the bandwidth of the operation. We have also updated and improved our training programs and standard operating procedures to provide our employees with the tools to help them excel and succeed. In what has been a very up and down year, we are positioning ourselves as best as possible to serve the region and be model employers.”
To learn how to become a driver with CO West, visit letsride.co/drive-with-us.
