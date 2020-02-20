If Telluride Town Council approves an updated Valley Floor Management Plan with revisions recommended by the Open Space Commission, there will be a few notable changes to what can and can’t happen on the 566-acre swath of open space that serves as town’s undeveloped gateway.
During a work session Tuesday, the town’s program manager Lance McDonald and town planner James Van Hooser presented the management plan and explained a number of potential updates and revisions.
Among the Open Space Commissions recommended updates are the prohibition of drones, except for scientific purposes, the addition of snow biking as a recognized winter recreational activity, the addition of uses related to regional emergencies such as flight for life helicopter landings and take-offs, the elimination of the provisions in the current plan for temporary festival uses, and adding a permitting process for educational/instructional recreation programs conducted by local nonprofits and local public schools. The commission also recommended that rather than update the plan every four years, that it be, instead, reviewed every 10 years. Currently, as-needed updates occur and will continue to do so.
“We are truly moving into more of a stewardship role,” McDonald told council.
He further explained that the update was the first comprehensive update to the management plan, and was possible thanks to the collection and analysis of “good data,” which he said provided a baseline for the property.
The Valley Floor was acquired by the town through eminent domain rights in 2008. The land was then placed into a conservation easement with the San Miguel Conservation Foundation (SMCF), ensuring the Valley Floor would be free from development and other commercial uses in perpetuity, as well as other restrictions and prohibitions. In 2014, the Pearl Property, a strip of wetlands wedged between the Valley Floor’s eastern boundary and Mahoney Drive, was included in the conservation easement and accompanying management plan.
Some exceptions to commercial uses exist — commercial paragliding companies are permitted to land on the north portion of the Pearl Property.
One reason for eliminating the section regarding temporary festival use, McDonald said, is that “the property is still recovering” from past environmental impacts. As the plan stands, prior to council and SMCF approval, a major festival such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival could avail itself of a temporary permit process (and unanimous council approval) to use Zone 1 for parking, tent camping and temporary public sanitation facilities. Zone 1 is located west of Boomerang Road.
Some on council wondered why educational opportunities were limited to local schools and nonprofits.
“We didn’t want to become a regional attractor,” McDonald said. School groups are limited to 20 students or less in order to lessen impacts in the sensitive environmental areas they are studying.
“The idea was not so much to exclude regional groups, but to support local groups,” said Open Space Commission member Angela Dye.
Programs such as the Telluride Mountain School’s kestrel nesting project will remain in place, as well as the Telluride Institute’s Watershed Education Program curriculum that takes place throughout the San Miguel River watershed, including on the Valley Floor.
Drone use will be for scientific data collection and monitoring, McDonald said, and has been a boon to topographic mapping, in particular.
“A drone can see what we can’t see from the ground,” he said.
The mapping has been important to a planned river restoration project slated for the Valley Floor’s west end. That project, originally scheduled for the summer of 2019, was delayed due to consistent high water levels following last winter’s abundant snowfall.
Snow bike use was recommended as a result of the sport’s enthusiastic rise in popularity. McDonald said there are currently trails groomed specifically for snow bikes.
Updating the management plan is required by the conservation easement that goes with the land.
“It is important to recognize the management plan is intended to be a dynamic, evolutionary document, which is reflected in the plan’s adaptive approach to management, whereby identification of potential issues and the determination of corrective measures is an ongoing and iterative process,” staff’s memo to council read, in part. “This incremental approach is reliant upon the town’s established monitoring, evaluation, and feedback loops to inform and adjust future management actions and decisions based on a growing understanding of the resources being managed, and how those resources respond to changes on the property. As such, the conservation easement requires the town and SMCF to commit to updating the management plan regularly.”
Town Council member Todd Brown, noting that the Valley Floor is “prime beaver habitat,” commended the latest recommendations.
“It’s only through this planning effort are we able to keep it under control,” he said.
