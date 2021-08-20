In the eight years since she moved to Telluride, Adrienne Christy has dived deep into the community.
A sitting member of Telluride Town Council, Christy also serves on a number of local commissions, like the Historical and Architectural Review Commission, and boards ranging from the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation to the Progressive Women’s Caucus.
And she’s worked at local nonprofits the Telluride Historical Museum and Tri-County Health Network.
Christy’s newest community-centric role? She is the new program manager for One to One Mentoring.
Christy, who has a business degree from UC Boulder and is currently working on a master’s in public administration from UC Denver, took over from the organization’s longtime program manager, Kathleen Morgan, earlier this summer.
It’s a role, she said, that fits perfectly with her ethos.
“Building community around the idea of deep and meaningful relationships is a driving force for me,” Christy said.
Christy said that prior to taking on the job of One to One Mentoring’s program manager, she was a volunteer mentor with the nonprofit for nearly five years.
She noted that she has also benefitted from mentors in her own life.
“I think it’s so important to send the message out there that every kid, every human, needs someone that they can bounce ideas off of and to communicate with,” she said. “I know how valuable a mentor can be.”
She added, “If nothing else, this past week has shown us how intense it is to live here. It isn’t just low-income families, it isn’t just Spanish-speaking families, every family in every income bracket has struggles, so I think the more we can build community around relationship building, the better off we will be.”
One to One Mentoring Executive Director Tara Kelley said Christy’s experience as a mentor, her knowledge of the nonprofit and her deep understanding of the challenges and joys of living in Telluride made her a natural choice for the program manager role.
“Mentoring is more important than ever,” Kelley said. “To be able to bring someone in who was a mentor, who understands mentorships and had mentors in her own life, and who knows the community — I feel very lucky that Adrienne is here.”
Christy explained that while matching mentors and mentees is the important public face of One to One Mentoring, the other significant, but less well-known aspect of her work is case management.
This less-public function of One to One Mentoring sees the nonprofit’s program manager advocating for client families in a variety of ways, including connecting them with resources, working with agencies and schools and providing families, including from the area’s immigrant community, with a safe space.
“My role as a mentor gave me a hint of the case management aspect of the job,” she said. “Now, in learning more about our client families and seeing the depth of the organization’s reach, it’s incredible.”
She continued, “It’s difficult to share how integral One to One is without impacting the privacy of the people they are supporting, but it is significant.”
Christy has been working with Morgan and Kelley throughout the summer as she settles into her new job.
She cited the pair’s enthusiasm for One to One Mentoring as a factor in her decision to originally get involved as a mentor five-plus years ago.
“It was Tara and Kathleen more than anything,” she recalled. “I was working at the farmers market and they had a booth. They kept talking to me about mentoring and I kept wanting to learn more.”
Christy signed up and underwent, with Morgan, the requisite vetting, pre-match interview and training before she was matched with a local teen in 2016.
“Kathleen wanted to really know me,” Christy said of the process. “When she told me that she had a mentee for me and explained why she thought we would be a good match, the reasons were incredibly thoughtful. She referred back to things from our interview, things that were really important to me, and it made me feel like we were set up for success.”
The match was indeed rewarding for both her and her mentor, Christy said.
“We were matched all through her high school career, which I think was important to her socially,” she said. “We didn’t do a lot of planned things. A lot of what we did was just hang out in town or in the park after school and chit chat or talk about life.”
When Christy’s mentee graduated in 2020, she and her mother took time out before the pandemic-impacted ceremony (which took place on the Gondola with only immediate family allowed to attend) to meet Christy and celebrate.
“I was excited that she wanted to include me,” Christy said. “We built a real friendship.”
Kelley remarked that stories like that of Christy and her mentee “are a reminder that what we do is so important.”
She added, “The building of community by building deep and meaningful relationships that Adrienne talked about — this is what One to One Mentoring does. This is what is so important, now more than ever.”
To learn more about One to One Mentoring, donate to the organization, which has had to cancel all of its 2020 and 2021 fundraisers because of the pandemic, or to volunteer to be a mentor, visit onetoonetelluride.org.
