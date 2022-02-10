He’s a male duck like no other, with an outsized, glistening, green-black head and glowing, amber eyes.
Indeed, everything about the Common Goldeneye seems uncommon and, well, outsized: the haunting whistle of its wingbeats; the fact that the female deposits her eggs in the nests of fellow Goldeneyes, or even other duck species; the first, scary step a Goldeneye chick takes, from as high as 40 feet above ground, at exactly one day old.
It is a duck worth observing, but the trouble is, you can’t most times of year: “Common Goldeneyes breed in the boreal forest,” the Cornell Lab’s website All About Birds points out, “so winter is the best time of the year for most people in North America to see them.”
The time is now, but the question remains: where to go to see them, and other winter waterfowl? The answer is with a guide: Ridgway birder Don Marsh will lead a group of enthusiasts from the Black Canyon Audubon Society on a field trip next Saturday, Feb. 19, to Connected Lakes and the Audubon Nature Preserve in Grand Junction.
“We should see quite a few Goldeneyes, and also Ring-Necked ducks” — small, elegant divers that feed by leaping forward in an arc and plunging underwater, and then use only their feet to propel them toward tasty, submerged plants and invertebrates.
“We may see some snow geese,” Marsh said.
As far as smaller birds go, “We’re likely to see wintertime sparrows — maybe some white-crowned sparrows” next week, Marsh said. “Maybe some golden-crowned sparrows will be in the area as well.”
On the way up from Montrose, where the trip departs, there will be graceful, gangly Sandhill Cranes to observe, outside Delta. It used to be that birders had to wait until April to observe these singular avians, which gather each spring on a mesa outside town to rest and feed before heading north to breed. No more: a resident flock is now known for its address outside Delta. “Some will migrate further up north,” and some will stay put, Marsh said. Either way, “There are a lot more of them now, because they’re grouped together to forage. This is a very good time of year to see them. I lead a trip to view them last month.” (Participants in the annual Christmas Bird Count tallied 2,000 sandhill cranes locally this year.)
If you can’t wait for guided birding farther north next weekend — where Marsh estimates about 10 species of ducks will be spotted, plus winter sparrows and who knows what other surprises — there’s a chance you can tag along on a trip this weekend: a field trip led by Bill Harris departs out of Montrose Saturday morning to search for raptors in neighboring fields.
The raptor trip is limited to 10 participants; phone 970-901-4022 if you’d like to go along. (Call Don Marsh at 209-256-5744 or email ridgwaybrdr@gmail.com to attend the Grand Junction birding trip Feb. 19, which departs from the Gold’s Gym parking lot — the Black Canyon Audubon Society’s usual gathering spot —at 8 a.m. and heads back south around noon. “Dress in layers, bring water and a lunch or snacks, and a spotting scope if you have one,” the invitation reads.)
Another field trip is coming up March 1 — that would be the First Tuesday birding outing — and in between now and then, BCAS members will convene online to discuss a birding book. This month’s selection is “The Grail Bird: The Rediscovery of the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker,” by Tim Gallagher (it’s okay to join the discussion even if you haven’t read the book).
Email canyon.creek@bresnan.net or phone 970-240-3788 for more information.
To learn more about the BCAS and its many programs, visit blackcanyonaudubon.org. Individual memberships are $20 per year, and $30 for families.
