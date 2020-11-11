The San Miguel County Department of Public Health has announced 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Nine of the latest positives are residents and symptomatic, including a 72-year-old female, 60-year-old female, 38-year-old male, 36-year-old female, 36-year-old female, 35-year-old male, 33-year-old male, 16-year-old female and a 14-year-old female. Two nonresidents include a 51-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, both of whom are symptomatic. One known positive has been unreachable by public health and, as such, is not included in the resident and active case totals at this time. All 11 positives that could be reached are currently in isolation.
There have been 132 total cases among residents to date with 20 active cases. These cases were results of travel, household, community or social spread.
With marked new cases throughout the county, over 200 county residents are now in quarantine as a result of exposure. Each known positive has resulted in an average of 19 close contacts who are required to quarantine until test results return.
Included in this exposure group, some current close contacts in quarantine are a result of a presumed positive with potential exposure in the Norwood School District with possible exposures last week. A presumed positive is a close contact of a known positive and is also exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
Public health is concerned for a COVID-19 exposure occurring last week between Nov. 2-5 at Prime Time Early Learning Center. There was significant interaction with presumed positive staff and students in all of the Prime Time classrooms and enough interactions that Norwood Preschool and Prime Time will both close for the remainder of the week today.
Staff and families that attended Primetime and Preschool last week are advised to quarantine or stay home until Nov. 20. All close contacts and potential exposures will be notified by public health and receive free testing through the Uncompahgre Medical Center.
With free public testing occurring Thursday at the county intercept lot at 130 Society Drive, all residents of San Miguel County are advised to participate. The National Guard will be assisting the county in administering free COVID-19 swab testing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing will be open to the public and will not require proof of identification. Results should be returned within three to five business days.
