Mountain Village Town Council passed an ordinance proposing the adoption of a Community Housing Mitigation Methodology program on first reading Thursday afternoon. The council vote was 5-1 in favor of the proposed ordinance, with council member Harvey Mogenson dissenting. A second reading and adoption are scheduled for council’s May 19 meeting.
Housing mitigation is a common strategy used in other Colorado resort communities to address the impact a particular development has on a community’s overall housing supply. Specifically, the mitigation methodology employs a formula that calculates the housing needs a particular development creates based on a variety of factors, including the development’s size and use. The developer is then responsible for fulfilling the housing need generated by the development. The methodology applies to commercial developments, planned unit developments and certain single-family home construction.
“As part of the town’s multi-tiered approach to addressing our community housing crisis, implementation of a mitigation methodology provides another tool in our toolbox,” said Michelle Haynes, the town’s housing and planning and development services director.
The Mountain Village Design Review Board initially reviewed the proposed methodology at its March 17 joint meeting with council and moved to continue its hearing to Thursday morning to allow more time for public and board review. After its Thursday morning meeting, the board voted and recommended that council adopt the methodology, Haynes explained.
“During the Comprehensive Plan amendment process, it became evident the community generally supported new development so long as such development paid its own way with respect to the housing need generated by the new development,” town manager Paul Wisor said.
Town Council’s intent to pursue a mitigation methodology was announced in May 2021 as part of the town’s overall Community Housing Initiatives. The town issued an RFP shortly after to hire a firm to generate the study and the proposed mitigation formula. The town hired Economic Planning Systems (EPS) and RRC Associates to create the methodology. EPS has also worked closely with the town on its proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments.
The proposed methodology offers developers a number of options for offering community housing once a calculation has been made, including build on-site, build off-site either in the town or the region, or provide a payment in lieu. The mitigation methodology encourages developers to build on-site units and payment in lieu of building is disincentivized through this proposed model, according to town officials. This is a common approach to generating community housing in other resort towns, including Telluride, Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte and Jackson Hole.
“Adopting a mitigation methodology recognizes that new development generates employees who need housing,” said Haynes, who worked on the Town of Telluride’s mitigation methodology at the time. “The mitigation methodology works successfully in other communities to satisfy the housing created by such developments, and we look forward to our continued meeting in April to determine how Mountain Village can best address these impacts.”
Mogenson questioned the calculations and percentages in the proposed ordinance pertaining to commercial and residential development in asking that both be the same. Wisor explained the numbers weren’t necessarily arbitrary, but based on similar methodologies.
For more information on the proposed worksheet and ordinance, visit the “Community Resources” section of the town website at townofmountainvillage.com and select “Housing.”
Written public comments on the methodology may be addressed to the Design Review Board or Town Council and sent to mhaynes@mtnvillage.org.
The public is invited to attend all hearings virtually or in person. Meeting and Zoom log-in information will be available once meeting materials are posted on the Mountain Village Town Council webpage. Meeting materials are posted to the town’s website the Friday or Saturday before each meeting and will be publicly noticed, per town policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.