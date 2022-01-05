San Miguel County is still experiencing a surge in positive local COVID-19 cases, county public health director Grace Franklin explained during Wednesday's virtual Board of County Commissioners meeting.
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, there were 318 local positive cases, according to the online county COVID dashboard. Franklin added that there were approximately 143 new positive cases reported Wednesday morning. The public health and contact-tracing team is still verifying the latest caseload data, she said, but the recent trend of higher caseloads seems to be continuing, with omicron accounting for approximately 93 percent of current cases, according to wastewater treatment samples.
“We're still going through that and cleaning that up. It'll be somewhere around 300 new cases over the last week, based on date of test,” Franklin said. “With these high numbers, there's a lot of volume and information to process. Today, it felt really reaffirming to me that not only is San Miguel County struggling to manage this data, but also the state health department and other counties as well are really wrestling with how to have accurate information, but also recognizing there are a lot of delays and gaps to be able to provide timely, accurate information.
While a more exact number is still be determined, it's still indicative of a winter spike, which health officials were predicting.
“A lot's changed, and there's a lot of unknowns. … Active local cases are just through the roof,” Franklin said. “ … Really these last two weeks, even though (this week's) number substantially lower than the holiday week, they both still really blow out of proportion every single week before that. … As cases continue to roll in, we anticipate this to be an elevated caseload.”
The hospitalization rate has not increased in accordance with the positive tests, she added, though two residents, including a child under five years old, were hospitalized within the past week after testing positive for COVID.
“I think the most notable one was an individual under five years old that had a current infection with another illness, but just to see younger, healthier people have severe outcomes, they've recovered and have since been discharged, thankfully, but it's still startling to see in real life versus the numbers that we're seeing on the national level,” Franklin said.
Commissioner Lance Waring asked Franklin about the regional hospital capacity more specifically.
“Our regional hospital capacity is definitely the best we've seen over the past three of four months, which isn't saying it's doing amazing, but they've been able to accept transfers from both of our medical centers of the last couple of weeks. It's still pretty tight, but its definitely better than it has been,” she said. “The Front Range was on divert, which is always a concern, meaning that they can't accept emergency patients coming in, but for now we're in an OK space. I think in two to three weeks that'll be the true strain for our hospital systems.”
Testing and vaccinations are still available locally, including the state health department's mobile vaccine bus visiting Telluride, Mountain Village and Norwood this week. On Tuesday, 165 vaccines were administered, Franklin said.
“It's really great to see the demand continue, and I hope that people get out and get the vaccines over this next week while that resource is available,” she added.
The county public health department also has bulk tests available for local businesses, though the state and federal government will no longer be supplying rapid tests.
“I think this is a national strain and national shortage that we've been seeing,” Franklin said, adding the county still has five boxes of rapid tests.
Local epidemiologist, Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, who serves on the county public health advisory panel, has been consistently kept an eye on national COVID statistics, as well as the local wastewater treatment plant date. He explained that the United States mimics England in terms of caseload and the introduction of variants. Similarly, San Miguel County detected its first omicron case only a week after it was reported in the UK, Kocher added.
“If you look at the United States as a whole, we've followed the United Kingdom almost in lockstep. What happens in England is what happens here. Remarkably, it looks like we were at most, in our local area, only a week behind omicron taking off in the UK. Whatever happens there that's the canary in the coalmine for us locally, I think,” he said. “Just as a change of pace, to provide some good news, even though they're hitting new records every day in England, the pace of the increase has dropped from last week to this week, so they reproductive number of the virus has dropped, so that means they're near they're peak. Whether that comes in a week or two weeks, we'll see, but we will not be far behind them. That's the good news, this will not be going on forever. We're getting there.”
Waring echoed that sentiment.
“In listening to Grace, I realize that the next week or two, maybe three, are going to be extremely difficult for our community, and I urge us all to avoid be discriminatory, avoid being divisive. As the head master for the Mountain School Andy Schoff wrote in a recent letter, 'We're all humankind. Please, be both.'”
To schedule a test or vaccination, and to view current county COVID metrics, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
