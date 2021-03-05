It is one of the first flowers to bloom every spring, and especially welcome now. Symbolic of birth and new beginnings, in China, daffodils are thought to be a harbinger of good news.
In France, the flowers represent hope.
In many countries, yellow daffodils (the most common variety in the amaryllis family) are a symbol of hope for a cure — of cancer.
In Telluride, the appearance of the flowers around town each spring foretells an end to gray winter days; this year, they are also likely to evoke better times just ahead.
William Wordsworth could have picked any symbol to conjure inspired delight; he famously chose these flowers. “For oft when on my couch I lie/In vacant or in pensive mood,” the poet wrote, “my heart with pleasure fills, and dances with the Daffodils.”
“They’re a nice pop of spring,” said Kieran Lannon, executive director of the Telluride Historic Museum. “We could all use a little joy in our lives right now. It’s hard to look at a daffodil in full bloom and not get a little joy out of that.”
They’re more than beguiling flowers in Telluride. The blooms also represent a time — a series of days — to raise funds for two nonprofits, the Telluride Historical Museum and the American Cancer Society.
“Daffodil Days is important for us,” Lannon said frankly. “Anything mass gathering-related over the past year we had to cancel.”
The list is considerable. It includes Shindig, a cheeky evening of 60s pop, paired (but of course) with flamboyant costumes and historically accurate beverages; Feasting On History, the annual summertime progressive dinner; and An Evening with Ken Burns, the much-loved annual get-together with the award-winning filmmaker for a screening and a Q&A.
Daffodil Days “is obviously a great fundraiser for the museum,” Lannon said. “I hope the community will look forward to it the same way they do every year. At the same time,” he added, “It would stand to reason that other worthy causes, such as funding cancer research and treatment,” have struggled during the pandemic.
Indeed, Katie Ronald, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, has said COVID-19 “has had a major impact on our ability to raise funds in 2020. But cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither has the work” of the ACS, “despite a roughly $200 million budget gap that resulted in cuts to both personnel and non-personnel expenses caused by the coronavirus this past year.”
Sales of fresh-cut daffodils to benefit both the museum and the ACS are taking place online right now.
“That’s been going on since Feb. 22,” Lannon said. “The flowers are delivered to town in mid-March, due to the planting and harvesting schedule. We won’t be selling them from inside Alpine Bank this year; we’ll be at a table on Colorado Ave. daily between 11 a.m.-4 p.m., from March 15-19. We’ll be out there the same way that we have been in the past,” in all types of weather. “We’ve had everything” in years past, he recalled. “It’s been really cold, really snowy, rainy and windy. The flowers will be protected; they’ll be in a cooler under the table. They like being in the cold. If you order your flowers in advance, you get a $3-per-bundle discount. It
Costs $12 for a bundle of 10 flowers. Live sales are $15 per bundle.”
The funds will help to cover the costs of both current exhibits — including a new one on skiing history in the Mahoney Gallery — and an upcoming exhibit in June “that focuses on the history of disease and vaccinations,” Lannon said. “The way things are trending — knock on wood — we’ll soon start being able to put this pandemic in context,” which is to say, in the past. “As we get more separation from the original chaos and uncertainty,” it becomes easier “from a sense of making meaning,” Lannon observed. “It’s so interesting to think to back to a year ago. Everything was a big, dark cloud. No one knew what was happening or going on. Historical analogues are great for putting things in context. The thing that really comes through is the fragility of all of us.”
For example, “At first, we were shoved right back to 1918,” when the pandemic known as the Spanish Flu, caused by the H1N1 influenza A virus, took place. “The difference is, for as little as our technology was able to deal with it at the beginning, the ability (through science and vaccines) to catch up with miraculous speed has made the difference,” Lannon said. “It’s fascinating to think about, and it feels better to say it, now that the light is at the end of the tunnel.”
To learn more about the museum’s exhibits and Daffodil Days, visit telluridemuseum.org.
