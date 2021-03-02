Janssen Pharmaceuticals, owned by parent company Johnson and Johnson, recently developed a single-dose vaccine for COVID-19, which the Food and Drug Administration approved Saturday for use in those 18 years of age and older, according to a San Miguel County news release Tuesday.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed Monday that Colorado should receive its first allotments of Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine this week. The state expects 45,500 doses in the first order in time for Phase 1B.3 of vaccine eligibility. Of this allotment, San Miguel County Public Health is expected to receive 500 doses. The state mentioned that this order and its expected allocations are estimates until the doses have been received.
“We are thrilled to be able to distribute a third safe and effective vaccine in the state of Colorado,” Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer, said in a statement. “The authorization of the Janssen vaccine will make it easier for the state to reach its vaccination goals as more people become eligible in the weeks to come. When it’s your turn to get a vaccine, whether it’s Moderna, Pfizer or Janssen, I hope you choose to get it. With every dose administered, we are all safer and closer to ending this crisis.”
The Janssen vaccine is a modified adenovirus vaccine, which means it uses a piece of double-stranded DNA to teach your body how to fight COVID-19. mRNA vaccines, like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, use single-stranded mRNA. The goal of each vaccine is the same; the mode of training the body is just different.
“The Janssen vaccine is a game-changer. Not only because it is single dose, but also it can be stored in a standard refrigerator,” county public health director Grace Franklin said. “This makes shipment and storage much less complicated when considering distribution. It adds a second option for rural communities, like ours, that do not have the ultracold storage needed for the Pfizer vaccine."
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that pharmaceutical giant Merck, a common producer of vaccines like those for measles, mumps and rubella, will help finish the final stage of production for Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine, which involves placing the vaccine in vials and packaging for shipping. This partnership is expected to augment production and distribution of the single-shot vaccine, enabling more rapid distribution.
San Miguel County Public Health confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from Feb. 26 through March 1. Of these cases, five are confirmed as residents. All actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. As of Tuesday, there have been 824 total COVID cases among residents to date, including seven active cases. To learn more about the county’s wastewater data and current COVID-19 metrics, visit the county COVID-19 dashboard at sanmiguelco.maps.arcgis.com.
