Short growing seasons, late frosts, lack of yard space: It’s a well-accepted fact that growing a garden in the high altitude climate of the San Juan Mountains presents a few extra challenges for would-be local gardeners. But whether you’re a seasoned alpine gardener with green goodies galore bursting out of your raised beds or a hesitant newbie who has trouble keeping a potted cactus alive, growing your own sprouts and microgreens is the perfect low commitment, short-term gardening project to satisfy nearly any level of gardening experience.
“It’s really enjoyable to grow sprouts yourself, and it’s rewarding to be that much more self-sustaining,” said local gardener Anna Langer. “You can put them on salads, avocado toast, bagel sandwiches or on almost anything, plus you save money at the grocery store.”
In case you fall into the cactus-killer category of gardener, it’s worth noting that growing your own sprouts is wildly easy, cheap and requires next to nothing in the way of gardening supplies, not even soil, or in the case of certain sprouts like chickpeas or lentils, even sunlight. For other types of sprouts such as alfalfa or wheatgrass, indirect light is best, and does not have to be sunlight. Beans, grains or seeds such as broccoli, cabbage and alfalfa all make great sprouts to add a tasty and nutritious crunch to your diet.
To grow your own alfalfa sprouts, get a jar and add your seeds. For a quart-sized mason jar, add one-and-a-half tablespoons of seeds, then fill the jar with cool water. Allow the jar to sit for six to eight hours, either uncovered or covered with a mesh top, and away from direct sunlight. Next, drain the water from the jar, pouring through the mesh top or using a sieve or cheesecloth over the jar. Lastly, twice a day simply add enough water to cover the seeds, swirl to rinse them, and drain the water. This keeps the seeds wet, aiding germination and helping to prevent mold. Repeat the rinse-and-drain step twice daily for about a week, and voilà! Let them eat sprouts.
For microgreens, you’ll need a little more in the way of gardening supplies, but not much. Local green thumb Chelsey Rajavuori, who falls in the seasoned alpine gardener category, explained the step-by-step process.
“Get a tray, could be a baking dish or something similar, and add a layer of growing medium until you have a layer about an inch deep, wetting it thoroughly,” she said, noting that a growing medium can be a mix of compost and soil, a hemp mat, or in her case, a 50-50 blend of soil and coconut coir, a fibrous material that can be ordered online or purchased at most garden stores. For seeds, she suggested companies like Strictly Medicinal, High Mountain Seed + Garden in Montrose and Mountain Valley Seed Company for sourcing high quality organic seeds.
“Next you spread your seeds on top in a single layer with the seeds close enough together to be touching, then pat them down gently and spritz with a spray bottle. Then you cover them to keep them out of the light, and leave them covered for about three days, spritzing lightly with water once a day,” Rajavuori explained.
Once they are visibly sprouting, she said, uncover them and place the tray in indirect light. You can cover with a clear top to help keep moisture in, as it’s key not to let the baby microgreens dry out.
“It usually takes about 10 days, and the microgreens will grow to about one or two inches tall,” she said, noting that microgreens that tend to grow well in the local climate include broccoli, arugula, kale, and cabbage. For harvesting, snip the microgreens as close to the soil as possible to maximize the harvest, and enjoy a nutritious, homegrown addition to a wide variety of dishes such as breakfast sandwiches, wraps, stir fry, pad Thai, spring rolls and much more.
“It’s so fun to grow them yourself,” she said. “It’s amazing to find an even deeper way to be one with the land, not only by cooking your own food but by growing it too. It makes it all around much more rewarding, and makes eating much more exciting, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.