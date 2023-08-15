Telluride alumnus at the Lahaina fire: 'The tragedy keeps getting worse'

Tuesday, Aug. 8, was a regular workday in Maui for photographer Tad Craig — and then a wildfire near the Lahaina bypass began.
Craig grew up in Telluride and graduated from Telluride High School in 1985. He has been living in Hawaii for 28 years and runs a successful professional photography business.
He was working with clients on Aug. 8, including a couple from Iran who were recently married and spoke Farsi. Craig said at 4:18 p.m. they received an emergency alert to evacuate Lahaina. There was no further information provided.
“I was concerned about my photo shoot, but we went into the forest and there was no wind there,” Craig said.
From a forest area, they went to the beach, where they continued the shoot.
Because he was concentrating on his photography at the beach, “I was a little unaware,” Craig said. “It wasn’t until after my photo shoot at 7:00 p.m. that I discovered how bad the situation was, and that was when I realized I wasn’t going to be getting out of there that day.”
The married couple in the photo shoot had no idea either.
Sometime during the shoot, cell phone communication had stopped.
“There was no cell phone coverage,” Craig recalled. Later, his wife Cory “kept on sending me text messages and I (drove) to some different places.”
As the hours passed, his text messages back to his wife were failing to send.
As the fire grew to the south, Craig said he checked an alternative route and found it was closed with a blockade. He would eventually make his way to another area where he would pick up just enough cell phone service to get a few messages out to his wife that he was safe.
“In the beginning I don’t think she realized the scope of the fire,” Craig said. “On social media she started to see the scope of it and when I was texting her at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 9, she realized this was a massive thing.”
It has become the country’s deadliest fire in more than 100 years.
“The tragedy keeps growing,” Craig said.
At least a thousand people were reportedly still missing on Aug. 15. The Associated Press reported on Monday that cadaver dogs had scoured just 25% of the area and three bodies were recovered.
On top of all the sadness and despair surrounding the losses of life, homes and livelihoods, Craig and others in Maui are just beginning to understand and grieve the losses of longstanding places and businesses that once brought them together in Lahaina.
With the tragedy unfolding, Craig said a couple of weddings have already been canceled. He hasn’t heard from all the wedding planners he works with yet and feels that if people begin canceling all of their travel plans, the crisis will deepen. “We’re definitely tourism based, it’s a tourism based economy. That is pretty much what fuels Hawaii and Maui especially,” Craig said. “I do have some locals who hire me, but most of the work I do is tourism. Tourists coming here for months are critical to my income.”
With Maui closed for the short term, he and others are uncertain of what the future of their work, and their lives, will be like.
“If tourism goes away, there will be a bigger fallout than there is now,” Craig said. “We all depend on people to come in, spend money and be here, having a good time.”
In the ensuing five days after the start of the Lahaina fire, Craig and some of his clients still followed through with two photo shoots that had been scheduled in advance and he began thinking of ways to volunteer his time to help with the crisis. This week, he said, he hopes to help by volunteering to prepare meals for people who are displaced by the fire. Over 17 tons of emergency relief equipment has been airlifted to help with efforts on the ground, the Associated Press reported.
On the night of the fire, Craig was in his car and said, “I couldn’t escape.”
He drove up a hill near a coffee farm.
“Up there the wind was buffeting the car at 50 to 60 mph and I turned my car off and the car was going sideways,” he said.
He didn’t know then how fast the fire was moving. At this point, he was about a mile from the flames. He watched the smoke as it moved “horizontal” in the sky due to the intense wind speeds.
Days later, he would learn through social media that “The fire started going a mile a minute. That’s how fast it was roaring.”
Emergency sirens never sounded. Craig said that he has heard stories about how people were seeing “flames and smoke over there,” and then turned around and “it was approaching their house.”
“The wind was perpendicular to the road on Front Street,” he recalled. “People couldn’t go left and they couldn’t go right. The fire that was horizontal was coming to the left and to the right and the only place they could go was into the ocean.”
He said one story he later heard was about two boys who went into the water and stayed in the ocean filming as a wall of flames moved by. Another story Craig said he has been made aware of is about a family who was trying to evacuate when a burning tree fell in front of their car. Craig said the father helped his wife and two children climb over a fence and they ran for their lives.
Craig decided to keep going and try to leave the Lahaina area.
“Having been here for a long time, I sort of knew a back way (out)...I snaked through a parking lot and came across a truck where a giant tree had crushed a Toyota pickup, just pancaked it,” he said.
He briefly stopped under a tree, until he heard it “cracking and making crazy noises.” He jumped back in his car and drove to park somewhere else.
“I started looking at the fire and it was just insanity. It was just about midnight and huge flames … the popping of the gas tanks one after another was huge. Some of them were really big,” he said.
With no escape route, he folded the seats down in his car and tried to sleep that night, but admitted he couldn’t, really. In the morning, he was able to drive out of the disaster area.
“All traffic was leaving Lahaina,” he said. “Since then I have been in shock. I have been really sad. I have tried to keep up with what is going on. I haven’t done any volunteering yet. Next week, because of my now lightened schedule, I have some time and I am going to go and try to do some volunteering.”
Criag said he and others are worried for the residents from Lahaina who have lived there for generations and have a deep cultural history with agriculture and farming.
He said his parents in Telluride, Terry and Susan Rice, gave him his first camera.
“That was a high school graduation present, my first camera,” he said.
His inspiration for becoming a photographer was Ace Kvale, “a really amazing photographer.”
Since his harrowing experience with the fire, he has been featured on ABC Australia and shared his story, but he said his mental health hasn’t been too good and he misses Telluride.
“I love Telluride. Telluride has always been my home. It will never leave me, despite having not lived there for years and years,” Craig said. “My memories have made me the person I am. I miss skiing and the mountains.”
He said he is continuing to share information on his Instagram account, listed under Tad Craig Photography.
