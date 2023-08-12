New national monument protects 1 million acres of land around the Grand Canyon

Land around the Grand Canyon received new federal protections on Tuesday, August 8, with President Joe Biden establishing the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument.
The new national monument will protect about one million acres of land located north and south of Grand Canyon National Park, which will help preserve Indigenous ancestral homelands and cultural and religious sites, as well as protect vital wildlife and water systems.
The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition—the Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Kaibab Paiute, Las Vegas Band of Paiute, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Pueblo of Zuni, and the Colorado River Indian Tribes—has put in decades of work to protect these lands. The 12 tribes have strong cultural and historical ties to the land in and around the Grand Canyon.
Baaj Nwaavjo means “where tribes roam” for the Havasupai Tribe, and I’tah Kukveni means “our footprints” for the Hopi Tribe.
With the new monument designation, the tribal coalition will appoint representatives to the management boards within different federal agencies to develop plans to protect the area, including plants, animals and sacred sites.
“Tribes now finally have a seat at the table to manage our ancestral lands and to protect public lands,” Carletta Tilousi, Havasupai former tribal council member and tribal coalition coordinator, told the Daily Planet. “We’re amazed that this has happened in our lifetime.”
Biden traveled to Arizona to establish the Grand Canyon national monument and signed the proclamation during an event at the Red Butte Airfield. Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso sang the National Anthem.
“The tribes are very honored that the President came and set foot on our Grand Canyon lands and our sacred mountain to sign the proclamation. It shows the commitment of the administration to protecting these lands. That meant a lot to tribal leaders,” Tilousi said.
Sacred sites such as Red Butte (Red Butte-Wii’i Gwdwiisa), which the Havasupai people call their birthplace, received new protections. The Havasupai spent winters at Red Butte before they were forcibly displaced by the federal government.
The ecosystem is home to desert bighorn sheep and birds, including the endangered southwestern willow flycatcher and the critically endangered California condor. The Grand Canyon is also a key watershed for the Colorado River, which 40 million people rely on.
“Preserving these lands is good not only for Arizona, but for the planet,” Biden said in the announcement.
Seventy-five percent of Arizona voters support the designation of the Grand Canyon monument, with 89% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans in favor, according to a recent poll by public opinion research firm Impact Research.
The national monument only affects federal lands, not private or state parcels.
The area within the national monument will now have a permanent mineral withdrawal. This bans new uranium mining, which could help protect the Colorado River watershed.
The Grand Canyon region possesses approximately 1.3% of the country’s uranium reserves. There are currently approximately 6,000 active claims, according to Lena Fowler, Coconino County supervisor.
Only a small amount of the reserves near the Grand Canyon are high-grade uranium. Grade refers to the percentage of uranium oxide found within uranium. At the Pinyon Plain Mine, uranium deposits have an ore grade of about 0.88%. Less than 1% of mined ore turns into yellowcake once milled. The rest becomes toxic and radioactive waste.
“The potential for hundreds or even thousands of mines to be developed on this landscape is gone, and that is a huge victory for the tribes and communities who have fought to protect this land,” Amber Reimondo, energy director at the Grand Canyon Trust, told the Daily Planet.
Existing mining claims will largely not be impacted.
“We don’t think Pinyon Plain will be affected by the designation. If you read the monument designation, it maintains valid existing rights,” Curtis Moore, vice president of marketing at Energy Fuels, told the Planet. “What will be affected will be new mining claims, which is really too bad.”
Energy Fuels produces uranium and rare earth metals. The company plans four uranium mines to go into production: Pinyon Plain, Whirlwind Mine in Colorado, and two mines in the La Sal complex in Utah.
“These mines have been studied for decades looking for groundwater contamination and soil impacts, and there is no evidence that these small-scale mines have any environmental impact,” Moore said.
Reimondo argued that the possibilities of contamination have not been studied enough to risk uranium mining.
“Mining companies love to claim that there’s ‘no evidence’ of contamination from past mining. There’s more to that story. Research on the topic has been extremely limited due to the vast and remote nature of the region and severely underwhelming funding,” she said.
Uranium ore is created in low-oxygen environments, but when a mining company digs a mineshaft into the ground, the deposit is exposed to oxygen and sometimes water.
“We don’t understand groundwater systems in the region enough to know for certain where groundwater flows from mines or how fast it travels, and therefore where to look for mine-caused contamination. Groundwater flow can take decades to thousands of years to emerge as surface water,” Reimondo said. “A lack of data does not equate to a lack of evidence.”
The locations of the mining claims in relation to water supplies worry people living in the area.
“These claims sit above our water source and in the state of Arizona and it drains into Havasu Creek and then into the Colorado River,” Tilousi said. “Water was one of the main reasons to push forward to protect the canyon and the existing lands.”
