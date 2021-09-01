Don’t have a pass to the Telluride Film Festival this weekend? No problem, as there is numerous free screening opportunities for the cinephile on a budget, including feature-length films and shorts at several festival locations in Telluride and Mountain Village.
The Backlot, which is located at the Wilkinson Public Library, has a schedule full of “behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians and filmmakers,” according to the festival program, and all screenings are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The festivals other venues are also hosting free events throughout the Labor Day weekend.
For the most up-to-date information, including screenings and times, visit telluridefilmfestival.org or pick up an official program at one of several locations in the area. Below is a day-by-day preview of free festival programming.
THURSDAY
At 10 a.m., the Backlot, which is limited to 65 seats, starts the day with “Andrei Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer.” The film, directed by Tarkovsky’s son Andrei, “offers deep insights into the famed filmmaker’s inner life,” according to the film’s description. It will be followed by “Dark Frames,” which covers the birth of film noir in post-WWII America, at 12:15 p.m. Filmmaker Tom Thurman will be on hand for a question-and-answer session after the screening.
“The Story of Looking” — a film about director Mark Cousins’ surgery to restore his fading eyesight — starts at 2 p.m., while “Bernstein’s Wall” — Douglas Tirola’s documentary of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein — is at 4 p.m. “Bernstein’s Wall” will be preceded by “Duke Ellington in Isfahan” by Ehsan Khoshbakh. The Backlot programming ends with “Speer Goes to Hollywood” at 6:45 p.m.
“Albert Speer helped build his own post-war mythology as ‘the good Nazi’: that he, completely unaware of the regime’s genocidal ideology, was maybe-mastermind of a plot to assassinate Hitler. Vanessa Lapa’s fascinating new documentary reveals the truth: that Hitler’s favorite architect was a master of dangerous, slippery rhetoric.”
Also starting at 10 a.m., the Chuck Jones’ Cinema, which is located in Mountain Village, starts the day with three free screenings followed by Q&As.
“Nuclear Family,” which is a three-part documentary series from Ry Russo-Young about being raised by lesbian moms at a time when queer families weren’t widely accepted, is first up. The first part of “Muhammad Ali” follows, while “Great Expectations” — a block of shorts curated by festival guest director Barry Jenkins — starts at 5 p.m.
Later in the evening at the Mason Hall Cinema off of Telluride’s Main Street, “West Indies,” another film selected by Jenkins is playing. After the opening night feed on Main Street, there are two outdoor screenings.
“Bitterbrush” from director Emelie Mahdavia about two women who round up cattle in the Rockies starts at 8:30 p.m. at Elks Park. “Torn” from Max Lowe about recovering his father’s body 17 years after his death in the Himalayas finishes the day at 8:45 p.m. at the new outdoor Town Park venue.
FRIDAY
Like Thursday, the Backlot programming starts at 10 a.m. “Joyce Carole Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind” kicks things off, as director Stig Bjorkman “unprecedented access” to the writer’s “mornings of longhand writing, her walks with her husband — to visit her within her cherished solitude,” according to the program.
“Edna” from director Eryk Rocha follows at 12:15 p.m. The film follows Edna Rodrigues de Souza.
“Once called Dinà, she spends her days drifting through her landscape, observing cattle graze, treeless meadows, markets and motorways, a preacher steering his audience toward the salvation of Christ,” according to the description. Rocha will be on hand for a Q&A following the screening.
At 2 p.m, director Peter Sellars’ “Land of Gold” about Sellars and composer John Adams’ 2017 opera “The Girls of Golden West” starts.
“The Village Detective: A Song Cycle,” which is preceded by “Her Violet Kiss,” starts at 3:30 p.m. From director Bill Morrison, who will be on hand for a Q&A following the screening,” the film is about an uncovered Soviet film that was found at the bottom of the ocean by Icelandic fishermen.
At 5:45 p.m., it’s “Stay Prayed Up” from directors D.L. Anderson and Matt Durning. The film follows gospel group The Branchettes as they record a live album. Anderson, Durning, producer Phil Cook and Branchette cofounder Lena Mae Perry will host a Q&A following the screening.
“Bernstein’s Wall,” again preceded by “Duke Ellington in Isfahan,” rounds at the Blacklot schedule Friday.
The second part of “Muhammad Ali” starts at 1:15 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House. At 4 p.m. “Chocolat,” the 1988 French film from Claire Denis that was selected by Jenkins, starts at the Le Pierre theater.
A special screening of “Lead Me Home” — Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk’s documentary short about California’s homeless population — starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Nugget Theatre. A Q&A with Kos and Shenk will follow.
“The Touch,” a 1971 Swedish film from Ingmar Bergman, screens at 7 p.m. at the Mason Hall Cinema.
Friday ends with “The Rescue,” the latest documentary from filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, starts at 8:45 p.m. in Town Park, while “Mississippi Masala” starts at 8:30 p.m. in Elks Park.
SATURDAY
At 9:30 at the Nugget, the Student Prints block starts.
“This inventive and diverse program celebrates the best in student-produced work from around the globe. Curated and introduced by Greg Nava, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers,” according to the program.
Mason Hall Cinema starts the day with two free screenings. At 9:30 a.m., “The Rain People” from Francis Ford Coppola. At 1 p.m., “Looking for Langston,” another one of Jenkins’ selections, screens.
The Backlot starts Saturday with “Songs for Drella” and “Annea Lockwood: A Film About Listening” at 10 a.m.
“In 1989, 20 years after a notoriously bitter split that led to the dissolution of The Velvet Underground, John Cale and Lou Reed reunited to honor their late friend, artistic co-conspirator and former manager, Andy Warhol. The result was the song cycle Songs for Drella (named after Warhol’s nickname, portmanteau of Dracula and Cinderella), a musical biography exploring the myth and man, and their fraught friendship,” according to the description of Ed Lachma’s film.
At 12:30 p.m., “Three Minutes: A Lengthening” from Bianca Stigter about a three-minute 1938 home movie of a Polish family before the Nazis invaded their homeland.
“Joyce Carole Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind” follows at 2:15 p.m., while “Stay Prayed Up” starts at 4:30 p.m. “Land of Gold” and “Dark Frames” screen at 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., respectively. Both are followed by Q&As.
At 12:45 p.m., the third part of “Muhammad Ali” screens at La Pierre. The afternoon includes a “A Celebration of The Outsiders: The Complete Novel” at 1 p.m. at the Palm Theatre presented by director Francis Ford Coppola and Matt Dillon.
The Sheridan Opera House has four free screenings, starting at 1:15 p.m. with “The Apaches of Athens” presented by Alexander Payne. At 4 p.m., it’s “El Gran Fellove” from director Matt Dillon about Cuban scat singing legend Francisco Fellove. Another selection by Jenkins, “Garden,” which is about the lives of two Palestinian male sex workers from from wife and husband directing team Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash, starts at 7 p.m. “Mississippi Masala” rounds out the opera house programming at 9:30 p.m.
“River” — a “travelogue from director Jennifer Peedom — starts at 8:30 p.m. at Elks Park, while “Becoming Cousteau” — about “Captain Planet” Jacques Cousteau from director Liz Garbus — starts at 8:45 p.m. in Town Park.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Several slots for Sunday and Monday had yet to be determined by press time Wednesday afternoon. Checking the website closer to those days is the best option when finding free programming each day, particularly on Monday.
On Sunday, the Backlot is showing “Three Minutes: A Lengthening” at 10 a.m. followed by “Songs for Drella” and “Andrea Lockwood: A Film About Listening,” “Edna,” “The Story of Looking,” and “The Village Detective” and “Her Violet Kiss.”
At the Nugget, the fourth and final installment of “Muhammad Ali” starts at 1 p.m. At 1:30 p.m. “Fragment of an Empire” will receive a special medallion presentation at the Galaxy theater.
At the opera house at 4 p.m., “Khalil Joseph: Selected Works,” one of Jenkins’ selections, starts with a Q&A to follow. At the same time, “Land of Gold” will be playing at the Le Pierre theater.
The Calling Cards block starts at 7 p.m. Sunday night at the Mason Hall Cinema.
“The future of cinema is in the hands of these promising filmmakers. Curated and introduced by Barry Jenkins, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers,” according to the program.
On Monday, “Nuclear Family” and “Russian Ark” are screening at the Mason Hall Cinema, starting at 9 a.m.
At the Backlot, “Andrei Tarkovsky” A Cinema Prayer” starts at 10 a.m.
“The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion screens Monday night at 8:30 p.m. at Elks Park.
