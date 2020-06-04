Love eating out but hate throwing away all the take-out boxes, sauce containers and single-use utensils? After a long stretch of mandatory closures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which only take-out was available at a handful of restaurants, eateries have begun the process of reopening their doors for dine-in service this week.
On Thursday, the Town of Mountain Village also issued an emergency ordinance, effective Friday at 12:01 a.m., requiring all workers and the general public to wear facemasks when inside businesses or public transportation within Mountain Village.
Though at present the gondola — an important means of public transportation between Telluride and Mountain Village — remains closed, eateries in Mountain Village are now offering indoor dining, albeit with restrictions. According to the latest San Miguel County Public Health Order, which took effect Monday, restaurants in the county may now offer dine-in service up to 50 percent of capacity or a maximum of 50 patrons. Parties must be seated at least six feet from other diners and are limited to a maximum of eight people. As per the state’s Executive Order, bars that do not serve food are not allowed to reopen yet.
“We have the beautiful advantage of the Sunset Plaza, so we are able to space out the tables dramatically,” said Carmela Sanna, special events director at La Piazza del Villaggio and La Pizzeria. “We’re pretty lucky to have big spaces. We had a great night last night at the Pizzeria and La Piazza. We’re trying to be as cautious as we can. Paolo and Stefano (the owners) have done a lot these last weeks building up to the reopening, working behind the scenes to make sure we’re up to date with everything.”
The Italian restaurateurs have combined the two restaurants’ menus and created a “distanza unita,” or united-in-distancing approach as part of ongoing efforts to make sure that both staff and customers feel comfortable and are complying with guidelines.
“Let’s show the world that we can be safe and we’re doing the right thing of what our county has implemented,” Sanna said. “We are really strict about it in the restaurant. We all have to do the right thing.”
Another Mountain Village eatery, the Shake N Dog Grub Shack, has reopened for business while “following all guidelines set forth by the county, town of Mountain Village and our health inspector,” and by adding supplemental precautions, according to Shake N Dog owner Stanya Gorriaz.
“We are fortunate to be set up as more of a take-out model overall and as such our outdoor dining tables have been getting a lot of use throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Gorriaz said. “Our restaurant is situated with some fabulous views in Mountain Village so guests continue to enjoy the opportunity to grab a bite, sit outside and soak up the sun and scenery.”
Still, times are hard for those in the restaurant business, despite the phased reopening. With the gondola closed until June 15, as well as the ski resort’s bike park, despite observations of increasing visitors and part-time residents in Mountain Village, the resurgence of tourism has felt sluggish to some.
“Frankly, the Village Core is difficult to find and access for tourists without the gondola transportation, and there is not much to do for visitors if they are able to find a way there,” Gorriaz said. “With restaurants and businesses now open, competition for the few and far between guests that do visit the area is fierce as there just aren’t enough customers to go around right now. We are hopeful that the reopening of the gondola and area activities will provide much needed relief for all business owners in Mountain Village working hard to stay open for our community.”
Sanna, of La Piazza and La Pizzeria, agreed that the current levels of patronage are not viable from a business perspective over the long run.
“We feel that the quicker we all get into the space where we know we’re safe and we’re very respectful of our coworkers and clients, I think people will feel more comfortable. But viability? No,” she said. “In the month of June, realistically, we’re not having Bluegrass, we’re not having Wine Festival, we’re not having these festivals; most weddings have canceled. We’re not going to have the numbers anyway, so let’s make who’s here happy.”
Other eateries now open in Mountain Village include El Rhino Taco and Coffee Bar, Telluride Coffee Company, Tracks, Telluride Distilling Company, and the Village Market. Poachers Pub is set to open Monday, June 8, with the Village Table opening Wednesday. In addition to limited indoor seating, diners are welcome to take to-go orders, including alcoholic beverages from licensed establishments, to enjoy in common consumption areas such as the Village Core, Sunset Plaza and the Village Pond Plaza.
Editor’s note: The Daily Planet will continue to cover the many aspects of reopening the economy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.