Thanksgiving in Telluride is always special. As winter and ski season begin, the picturesque box canyon mimics a holiday postcard with its snow-capped mountaintops and magical Main Street.
Local church Alpine Chapel also makes Thanksgiving special here through its generosity and compassion in preparing and providing free meals to the community.
This year is no different. On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, meals will be available for pickup from 4-6 p.m. at the church on 122 South Aspen St. This year’s offerings include roast turkey, smoked ham, stuffing and gravy, sweet potatoes, vegetarian green beans, dinner, and apple or pumpkin pie. Anyone who would like a meal this year should reserve one before Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.
Alpine Chapel Outreach Pastor Isam Itson said calls have been consistently coming in, but he expects them to increase over the weekend.
“The reservations are trickling in. I'm noticing a few more per day. Through last weekend it was only like three. But now all of a sudden, we're getting three or four a day,” he said. “I figure it’ll really kick in, over the weekend. I'm thinking in the next few days. it's going to ratchet up.”
A team of 25 volunteers have secured all of the fixings needed to make upwards of 300 meals. Itson recognized the efforts of Lisa Evans-Pritchard, who has organized the Thanksgiving dinners for years, as well as the Telluride Elks Lodge, where Alpine Chapel cooks and prepares everything.
“Mountain Lodge also helped us again a lot this year with the ordering of everything. They've been so accommodating there this year. And I just picked up the canned goods from them yesterday, and they're holding on to our refrigerated frozen goods through Monday, which is awesome. They're helping us so much,” he said, adding The View’s Executive Chef Perse Vordokas and Mountain Lodge General Manager Steve Togni have been amazing. “That's definitely one of the things I love, in general, the way the neighbors come together and help each other out. Everyone pulls together and just makes it happen, just helps everybody make things happen. And Mountain Lodge has definitely been an example of that for us. And then the members over at Elks Lodge. They're always so helpful, so accommodating, and we just really appreciate them a lot. They are two partners that we really could not do it without is Mountain Lodge and the Elks. Great community partners.”
Alpine Chapel’s free community Thanksgiving dinner used to be held at the Telluride Middle/High School cafeteria but transitioned to the pickup format out of necessity during the pandemic. Itson explained people preferred the grab-and-go option so they could bring their meals to enjoy, so the church decided to stick with it this year again.
Joining the Alpine Chapel team in December, this will be Itson’s first Thanksgiving in town. He’s already seen and experienced the town’s kindness, but he’s looking forward to helping with the holiday meals.
“I’ve been a part of things like this before. But it is especially special in a smaller community. I've always been in urban churches. Like before this Colorado Springs was a small town to me. Las Vegas and Denver, those were my cities,” he said. “The way this impacts per capita in a small town, man, those places don't even compare. I mean, you get numbers, but it's still a still a drop in the bucket. … Just seeing civic impact of individual effort here and small group effort here it's very encouraging. Like you really feel it. It just feels different here. I love it. I've loved that part of this past year here. I am really looking forward to this because of that.”
After Thanksgiving, Alpine Chapel will begin offering free dinners to lift operations employees every other Friday, beginning Dec. 9.
For more information and to reserve a meal, visit thealpinechapel.com.
