The initial findings of a side-by-side study of a pair of COVID-19 tests have been announced by San Miguel County public health officials. The results could lead to the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE) to consider re-approving the use of the Cue rapid molecular nucleic amplification test (NCAAT) at elevations above 8,530 feet, based on a side-by-side study comparing Cue tests against PCR tests.
The study, which was initiated by the county late last month, came about when, last summer, the state directed the county to discontinue using the Cue test unless it was administered at or below 8,530 feet in elevation. Public health teams set up a mobile testing site in Ilium, but in-the-field conditions were challenging, especially in the colder weather. The rapid molecular tests, however, did not seem to result in significant testing discrepancies compared to the so-called “gold standard” PCR (swab or saliva) tests. In an effort to determine if the department’s anecdotal observations had scientific merit, public health’s Olivia Coe, working with Dr. Dorothy Kammerer-Doak, initiated a side-by-side study of the two test’s results in a controlled setting at the Telluride Medical Center’s Depot annex.
“(We wanted) to try to validate the rapid Cue test in the town of Telluride inside the Depot with negative pressure rooms to minimize the risk of Covid transmission for those attaining the tests,” Kammerer-Doak said last month.
The results, which Kammerer-Doak shared with the Daily Planet Wednesday, bear out Coe’s initial observation — that the two tests perform comparably at Telluride’s higher elevation. The department conducted a total of 337 paired test results, recording results for sensitivity, specificity and accuracy.
“The Cue performed very well compared to the PCR test with sensitivity of about 89 percent — this is the ability of the Cue test to ‘pick up’ COVID-19 when the disease is present as diagnosed by the PCR test,” Kammerer-Doak explained. “The specificity was about 99 percent — indicating the ability of the Cue test to yield a negative result when COVID-19 is not present, or that the CUE test does not give a ‘false positive’ result.”
Overall accuracy of the CUE rapid molecular test when compared to the PCR was 97. 4 percent. The smaller the number of false test results, the higher the accuracy, Kammerer-Doak said.
“We think these findings demonstrate that the results … are very comparable to the PCR at the elevation of Telluride,” Kammerer-Doak said. “Given these findings, it is highly likely that the elevation at which the Cue test is performed is unlikely to affect its results. The benefits of the Cue test are the rapid and sensitive results, but the drawback is risk of a non-valid result with rate of about 6 percent. Since results of the CUE test are available in 20 minutes, the test can be repeated the same day when a non-valid result is obtained. The benefit of the PCR test is its low rate of inconclusive results, but these results are not available for at least 36 hours and often times more.”
Kammerer-Doak called the findings, “very good results.” County public health officials are looking forward to getting a call from the state.
“We are waiting to hear from CDPHE to determine if we’ll be allowed to use the Cue test independently of the PCR test as well as a response from the company that makes the Cue test,” Kammerer-Doak said. “Until we get approval from CPHDE, we will offer Cue testing only in conjunction with PCR testing at our Tuesday and Thursday testing clinics at the Depot.”
In other county news, County Assessor Peggy Kanter’s successor, Sarah Enders, was sworn in recently and has assumed her new duties. Enders will be fulfilling the Kanter’s remaining term. Kanter who served for almost 44 years, announced her retirement last month. He last day was Feb. 4.
At a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners in January, Kanter put in a good word for her deputy assessor, Enders.
“She's been with me for several years, and I've pushed her through a lot of educational classes,” Kanter said. “She should have her appraiser license by March. She's had all the admin classes. She's succeeded in all of those classes. I think she has, what the division of property taxation told me at the conference, was that she has gotten an A on every single test, and they've never seen that before. So kudos to her. I've worked one on one with her for quite a bit and she's got good management skills. She'd be just great, and she knows that what she needs to do to get through this next year.”
And, the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) is seeking a community member to be a part of the board. The SMRHA board meets monthly for approximately one to two hours each meeting and provides direction to SMRHA staff, makes decisions on certain exception requests, and conveys community ideas and concerns. The ideal representative will have an understanding of deed restrictions and affordable housing in San Miguel County and an understanding of the current housing trends and pressures within San Miguel County. This is a volunteer position. If interested, please send a letter of interest, detailing any experience and qualifications you feel that you can bring to the SMRHA Board to hr@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
