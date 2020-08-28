As summer wanes, many people are wondering what the 2020-21 ski season will bring, especially since most expect the COVID-19 pandemic to still be a factor.
Vail Resorts released its plan for the upcoming season — the first large ski area in the state to do so — and it may offer a glimpse into what to this winter will look like.
The creation of a reservation system is the most significant protocol that will be in place to start the season, as Epic Pass holders will have priority at the company’s resorts in Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte until Dec. 7. Lift tickets will be available to the public on Dec. 8. Telski is part of the Epic Pass in offering passholders seven days without any blackout dates and 50 percent off lift tickets after the seven days have been used.
“We believe this approach will help ensure a safe experience for everyone, while prioritizing access for our pass holders. To make the reservation system as easy to use as possible, pass holders will be able to book reservations to any of our resorts, and for all dates, on EpicPass.com,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz explained in a letter announcing the company’s plan. “Booking a reservation will turn on pass access for that day, so there will be no need for pass holders to bring anything but their pass and access the mountain as usual.”
Telski hasn’t announced its plan for the upcoming season, but officials did say Thursday they won’t require reservations.
Season pass and lift ticket prices will be released by Labor Day, resort owner Chuck Horning told the Daily Planet in an interview last week.
“We are preparing to operate this winter and be flexible,” he said. “As a ski operation, we’re going to follow guidelines, and we are regularly participating in industry discussions. … We don’t set the guidelines but we will adhere to what the county, state and industry determine.”
In a letter, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz explained the process behind the new public health guidelines, which also include face coverings on all of the resorts’ properties, social distancing when at a resort, and health screenings for ski and ride school participants.
“Today I want to share with you as much detail available on our approach to prioritizing your safety this winter. But first, I want to give you a sense of the principles guiding our decisions. It goes without saying that operations at our 34 North American resorts will abide by all local regulations, but for us, that’s just where safety begins. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have made a commitment to all of our stakeholders that we will operate in a way that puts safety first and uses the insights we have gleaned from operating so many resorts around the world. This often means choosing to go above and beyond what is required in order to do our very best to provide you peace of mind,” he wrote. “Given how fluid and ever-changing the situation with COVID-19 is, it has also been our goal to design an approach that can remain in place for all of this season. We do not want to be caught off guard or find ourselves needing to make reactive changes. Striving for consistency will provide our guests, employees and communities with as much predictability as possible this season, which we believe is worth the extra effort.
“I realize not everyone will agree with our approach — some feeling we are being too conservative or aggressive. And I recognize the changes we are implementing will be an inconvenience. But I ask for your understanding and patience. In return, you can count on us to try and do everything we can to help keep you safe and make skiing and riding a reality this entire winter. While it will be a little different than we are used to, we are very optimistic it will be a great season and the welcome respite we all need right now. We hope you will join us on this journey.”
In a letter to passholders, Katz emphasized the need to be better safe than sorry.
“Even if new COVID-19 cases decline — nationally or locally — we must assume the virus will re-emerge,” Katz wrote. “We cannot relax restrictions or protocols. We cannot get caught trying to play catch-up to the virus during the ski season. … Exacerbating that reality is the fact that each one of our communities is a destination for visitors from countless other cities. This is our greatest strength, but it can also be a weakness. We cannot only look at the COVID-19 data in our local communities. By welcoming people to our resorts from other locations, we need to realize that we will be taking on their COVID-19 experience as well. Therefore, for us to be successful we need to enforce protocols and procedures now that can work all season.”
