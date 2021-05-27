It’s an unwieldy acronym — but it stands for high-quality music and dance. “It” is the Ouray County Performing Arts Guild, better known as OCPAG. The nonprofit has reliably delivered classical, jazz, vocal and instrumental performances to loyal audiences every summer for nearly four decades.
So well known is a certain OCPAG luminary that when the arts guild recently released its roster of performances for this season, one event was titled: “Max is Back!” (The subtitle read, “A weekend of San Juan Chamber Music.”)
In truth, acclaimed concert pianist Max Levinson — who has been a soloist with the San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Boston Pops and many more — never went away.
It is Levinson who directs a group of classical musicians at the San Juan Chamber Music Fest each summer.
It was Levinson who performed a series of solo concerts for Ouray County listeners last summer on Zoom.
And it was Levinson — at least in part — who inspired OCPAG’s board to return the beloved chamber music fest to Ouray County again this year, albeit in slightly altered form. “Some of this was driven by Max,” Heather Greisz, executive director of the guild’s board, acknowledged. “We had a deadline to make a decision with him in March” about the fest in August. “He had a quartet of musicians he wanted to bring in.”
“We said, ‘This is maybe not the year to do that, Max.’ At this point, we were speaking to individuals who’d hosted salons in their homes for us. The thought of sitting around in people’s homes, and eating” while listening to live music...well, it all seemed a little too risky.
Levinson agreed to bring two musicians instead of four (violinist Harumi Rhodes and cellist Alice Yoo, both from Boulder), and to perform over two nights at the Wright Opera House, instead of at a private residence.
With that, the centerpiece of this year’s roster was set, “and we just kept listening to the news” about health restrictions easing, Greisz recalled.
“It kept getting better and better.”
By the time April rolled around, “the crowd capacity at the Wright was up to 70,” Greisz said. “We thought, we can move forward with that,” by selling in-person tickets and offering streaming services to those who would feel most comfortable watching from home. “All along, the health and safety of our audience and performers has been paramount,” Greisz emphsized. (Last year, as news of superspreading events went, well, viral, “We would say to each other, ‘We don’t want to be that group!’”)
“Recently, we met with (Ouray County Public Health Director) Tanner Kingery, and he told us, ‘Now you can have 99 people in the theater, without social distancing, or masks,” Greisz recalled. “By this point, every member of our board has had a vaccine. You do what you can, and the audience has to make the conscious decision to assess the risk. We can provide live music, and virtual streaming. We’ll clean, provide hand sanitizer, socially distance, do everything we possibly can” to help everyone stay safe. “We’ve told our musicians many times,” Greisz said “we want you to feel comfortable.”
The season starts next Saturday, June 5, with a performance by Denver flamenco, classical, Latin and jazz guitarist Miguel Espinoza and his band at the Wright at 7:30 pm. The concert will be preceded by a free, outdoor program aimed at kids and families earlier that day in Fellin Park, beginning at 2 p.m. “We’ve not been able to provide any outreach to kids in schools this past year,” Greisz said. “We received a Tour West grant for this program for youth, and outside was the only way to go. The park is a great way for the kids to get out and wiggle and dance. We have cheap, cheesy instruments to give out for them to keep. We hope they shake their tambourines and wriggle on the grass and have fun. The Tour West grant has provided an excellent way to bring in some of these groups that might cost a little more, but offer an educational opportunity for kids.”
As for the season itself, “The artists in our organization are — we are — excited and beside ourselves that we can move forward with live music this year,” Greisz said. “We’re still cautiously optimistic, though. We don’t want to run around screaming about this. I tell people, once we successfully pull off that first concert, I can exhale.”
To see a complete lineup of performances offered by the Ouray County Performing Arts Guild this season, and to purchase tickets, visit ocpag.org.
