SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 24
RECKLESS: A driver reported for reckless driving was contacted and given a warning.
I BRAKE FOR HOTNESS: A deputy checked on the driver of a semi that was pulled over near Society Turn to let the brakes cool. All was well.
FEB. 25
RUNNING ON EMPTY: A hybrid car ran out of both gas and power on Keystone Hill. A deputy assisted with a jump.
FEB. 26
CALL YOUR MOTHER: A woman requested a welfare check on her adult son. Son contacted and all was well.
CIVIL MATTER: A landlord-tenant dispute was deemed civil in nature.
FUMES: A car parked along the road on Norwood Hill was out of gas and the driver was in the process of getting more fuel.
FEB. 27
CAN I GET A WITNESS?: A local man was accused of harassing a witness from an old court case. Under investigation.
RESTRAINT: A motorist could not restrain himself from driving while his license was under restraint.
FEB. 28:
IN A HURRY: A motorist was issued a citation for hustling 74 mph in a 55 mph zone.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Deputies assisted the Norwood marshal with a domestic violence disturbance and subsequent arrest.
HOLLER IN THE HOLLER: A report of two males yelling at each other in Ophir was investigated, but the men could not be found.
LATER THAT SAME NIGHT: An inebriated male was walking around Ophir causing a disturbance. Deputies were unable to locate the man.
THIRD TIME’S A CHARM: Our man in Ophir was now reported sitting in his vehicle, but once again, eluded the local constabulary.
I’VE FALLEN: Deputies assisted the Telluride Marshal’s Department with an inebriated male who’d fallen on the bike path.
FEB. 29
PLEASE, CALL YOUR MOTHER: They worry sometimes. A son was located and determined to be fine and promised to call his mother.
FEB. 20
GASEOUS: A gas leak was responded to by multiple agencies that were able to turn off the line.
IT TAKES TWO: Deputies assisted Telluride marshals with an arrest.
DIRECT HIT: Deputies assisted a motorist whose vehicle was hit by a falling rock.
DUI: A 57-year-old Norwood man was arrested for driving under the influence and an open container violation.
MAR. 1
SAFE IN JAIL: A person reported missing was found incarcerated following a DUI crash in Montezuma County.
ROLLOVER: A driver was issued a citation for a non-injury rollover accident on Airport Road.
MAR. 2
EQUUS: A deputy checked on a horse Down Valley after receiving a report that a passerby thought it was impaled by a branch. The horse was fine.
THUMBS OUT: A deputy gave a citizen a ride from Ilium Road to Sawpit.
A-OK: A deputy checked on a motorist that already had a tow en route. No help required.
NO PARKING: A deputy talked to a subject observed in the county parking lot late at night. No issues.
DUI: A motorist from Grand Junction was arrested for driving under the influence and other traffic offences.
MAR. 3
THANKS FOR PULLING OVER: A deputy checked on a motorist that was pulled over. The driver had pulled over to use the phone.
A MAGNETIC NUMBER: A number of 911 hang-ups occurred throughout this week’s report. All were accidental.
INVISIBLE, ODORLESS: A CO alarm malfunctioned in the Lawson Hill area.
VIN INSPECTIONS: There were a few VIN inspections completed by deputies.
MAR. 4
ROCKS DOING WHAT THEY DO: A number of rocks of various sizes and presumably different temperaments and back-stories flung themselves from various cliffbands, hillsides and inclines above area roads, which led to reports from citizens, visits by deputies, removal by road crews, and an onslaught of paperwork. No injuries or vehicular damage reported.
REDTAGGED: A disabled vehicle was abandoned near the CDOT shop in Norwood. It was adorned with a red tag for eventual removal.
RECHARGING: A suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot at the Norwood grocery store was a Tesla recharging while its driver did the same in the form of a nap.
MAR. 5
WHERE DID YOU GET THOSE SHOES: The recipient of a $700 pair of Burberry shoes that he did not order led to the discovery his credit card had been compromised for two different charges. The shoes were returned and the credit card company refunded the money.
PUBLISHER’S CLEARING HOUSE IS STILL A THING?: A report of attempted fraud was noted when a man was contacted by someone purporting to represent Publisher’s Clearing House and that he’d won money, but would only receive it after sending the caller money to complete the transaction. Yeah. No.
NO PARKING WHERE IT SAYS NO PARKING: Deputy on patrol observed a motor coach parked in a fire lane at the SMSO Wildfire Control Station on Wright's Mesa in front of posted signs stating, "NO PARKING - FIRE LANE.” The vehicle was tagged with an impound notice and the owner was contacted to move the vehicle immediately to prevent impound. The vehicle was moved by the owner.
GOTCHA: A motorist was cited for driving recklessly after being called in by a citizen.
MAR. 6
SMOKE BRAKE: A semi with smoking brakes was gone by the time a deputy arrived.
DUI: A Down Valley woman was arrested for driving under the influence.
MAR. 7
BIG LITTLE LIES: A Montrose man was arrested after being pulled over and lying about his name. A meth pipe and heroin needles were onboard and he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
VIOLATION: A Telluride woman was arrested for probation violation.
MAR. 8
DUCKED: An individual was issued a summons for violation of the skier safety act.
HIT, RUN, CATCH: A man was arrested for multiple charges following a hit and run.
STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: A man was bitten by two dogs while trying to separate them when they were fighting over food.
