The day has finally come — the Ah Haa School for the Arts officially purchased its new home in the Silver Jack building on Pacific Avenue.
After a minor delay, the purchase of the approximately 10,000-square-foot space was completed Friday, and executive director Judy Kohin couldn't be more excited.
“Oh, my gosh. I’m actually on the new roof of the building right now. I’m out on the deck looking at this incredible view, and I’m just ecstatic. It has been a long time coming,” she said Tuesday morning. “I almost can’t believe it’s true. We own the building and now we’re getting ready to finish the interior. It couldn’t feel any better.
The original timeline to move into the building had been pushed back a year, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to cancel all summer programming, but Kohin said everything is on schedule to be done by summer 2021.
“It’s a shell of a space right now. There are no walls. There’s no heating system. There are no bathrooms. There’s no water. But we have that all designed, and we’re starting immediately to get the building finished so we can get the building opened by next summer,” she explained. “ … It’s been delayed, but I think that all in all we’re in a really good place. We do have some funds still left to raise, so we’ll be actively fundraising for the next seven to eight months.”
The ongoing fundraising is in “the final stretch,” as Kohin put it, as the school needs about $1.6 million for the $11 million project.
“Our donors have been incredibly generous. We would not be here without the support of over 400 individuals, foundations, organizations and businesses that have supported us. We’re in a really good place,” she said. “Once people start coming in and seeing the building and see the potential for what we’re going to be doing in this space I think people are going to be so excited.”
There will be an open house Oct. 28 from noon to 5 p.m., with tours of no more than 10 people every 30 minutes.
“This is first come first served, so just show up at the entrance to the new Ah Haa building that day. Tours will be 20 minutes or so and will cover the entire building,” Kohin said, adding she “can’t wait to show off our new space.”
While the Telluride Depot building was an amazing home for the past 13 years, Ah Haa needed more space to expand its programming.
“Even renovating the Depot would not have given us what we’re going to have in this building,” Kohin explained.
The new school space will have studios specifically designed for art-making, including state-of-the-art ventilation and lightning. Even the windows will be high-tech, as they’ll dim according to outside lighting. The deck Kohin was enjoying this week is a 1,000-square-foot space that will host community events. The building will also feature a teaching kitchen, which will allow Ah Haa to offer cooking classes; something the school has never had the ability to do before. Plus, the ceramics facility will be bigger, and there are painting-only rooms, another first.
Since all of the summer programming had to be postponed, particularly most of the children’s offerings, the school is planning to feature them next summer.
Kohin and school youth program manager Tara Carter toured the building Tuesday with San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin. Kohin explained that the school is focused on making future classes coronavirus compliant.
“Who knows what will happen next summer, but we will be virus-safe,” she said. “We will have figured out how to do in-person classes. It was really challenging this summer in the Depot. … I think because we have more space we’ll be able to spread out. But our classes may be smaller, which is a benefit to all the students.”
The new school is part of what has been dubbed “the cultural core,” along with the Wilkinson Public Library and the Transfer Warehouse, along Pacific Avenue.
“We’re on the verge of something huge. We’re entering a new era with Ah Haa,” Kohin said. “I think the opportunity is only limited by our imagination. I feel like with this facility in the heart of Telluride we’re going to be doing some incredible cultural programming in the years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.