Jan Edwards, voter service chair at the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley, says, “Celebrate National Voter Registration Day with us by exercising your right and duty to protect our democracy with your vote.”
The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley is reminding voters in the region that “registering to vote is easy, and now is the time.”
Edwards shared three ways citizens can register to vote.
One option is to register on the League of Women Voters’ website at vote411.org.
Another way to register to vote is by visiting the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, govotecolorado.gov.
Also, voters can register at the county clerk and recorder’s office; visit https://www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov/484/Voter-Registration to learn more about these services. (Printable voter registration forms are on the county’s website. While no voter registration directions in Spanish are posted on the county’s website as of Sept. 12, a printable Spanish language voter registration form is provided on the website.)
“The information needed is very simple,” Edwards said. “Also, do check or change your status, address, or affiliation on file. Your ballot will be mailed to the address on file, and will not be forwarded, so be sure that your address is correct. Ballots will be mailed from Oct. 16 until Oct. 20.”
If a timely ballot is not received before the election, voters may call the clerk’s office. The phone number is 970-728-3954 for the San Miguel County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. (Visit https://www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov/164/Elections for more information.)
“Remember, you can register any time, even on Election Day, which is on Nov. 7,” said a news release from The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley.
To register when voting in person, a form of ID such as those listed on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, is required.
“If you want to receive your ballot by mail, however, your registration form has to be received by the county clerk by Oct. 30,” The League of Women Voters said.
And finally: “Every election is important. The closer the issue is to your doorstep, the more any issue there will affect your daily life. Democracy depends on citizens voting,” The League of Women Voters said. “It is the most American thing you can do! So please register and vote. The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley supports informed voting for all citizens, regardless of party affiliation. While we are indeed a political organization, we do not promote any political party or candidate.”
Learn more by visiting The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley website at www.lwv-us.org.
San Miguel County’s “Trusted Election Information” reminds voters to make sure their vote counts. “Any voter who has a signature discrepancy is notified by the county clerk via U.S. mail. That notification includes an affidavit with instructions on how they can return the signed paper affidavit with a photocopy of an acceptable form of ID to their county election office,” the website states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.