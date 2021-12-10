The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) board met Thursday for a brief meeting that bore good news for the organization charged with getting people from here to there. Even as the shadow of COVID-19 remains ever-present, SMART operations director, Kari Distefano reported that people have gotten back on the bus.
As demonstrated in agenda packet materials provided to the board, ridership numbers are steadily climbing.
“Our ridership is doing well,” Distefano said. “I got some more granular data of actual month by month. I got May through November (2019) enough to make some comparisons and as you can see we are we're starting to catch up and in some cases even exceed pre-COVID ridership, which is really awesome.”
During the pandemic lockdown and with its attendant public health orders prohibiting working in office environments, mask mandates and other protective measures, SMART saw ridership numbers drop precipitously. But, SMART executive director David Averill noted that the welcomed uptick should not be taken for granted.
“The ridership recovery thing is not something we should take for granted,” he said. “Larger agencies that rely on fares, it’s really, really debilitating. That’s real money. Thank our lucky stars that our customers are coming back. I believe that has something to do with the large vaccination rate that we have in the county. People are pretty comfortable about being around other people. They feel safe on the bus, which is wonderful.”
Averill also reported that the federal mask mandates, which applies to airlines, buses and the gondola, have been extended through March.
In Distefano’s memo to the board, she noted some anomalies in the data.
“There are a couple of outliers, one being June of 2020 on the Down Valley route. For some reason after June 14, there was a significant spike in ridership, from an average of 3.7 riders per day to 22.5 riders per day,” she wrote. “The other month that is an outlier, is September of 2021. In that month, the Norwood route did not track ridership on certain days.”
She expanded on the June data further during the meeting.
I'm not sure exactly what happened there but for some reason our the ridership just went way, way up,” Distefano said. “It has never been that high and it's possible there was an error there but at any rate, I think that's really good news. I think we're getting there. We're not quite there with Rico, but we're pretty close with Down Valley and Norwood.”
The Down Valley route uptick in June, SMART board and staff theorized, could have had something to do with opening of The Bivvi, a hostel located on Highway 145 in the location of the former Blue Jay Café.
Averill noted that drivers have been “pulling riders out of The Bivvi,” and that he’s starting to field calls from skiers looking to stay there inquiring about transportation to the resort.
“We've had people calling (saying) they're coming here for a ski vacation and they're going to stay at The Bivvi and they want make sure they can get to the ski hill on SMART, which is something that's kind of new for us,” Averill said. “We don't move a ton of skiers but I kind of wonder if that might be what we're seeing there.”
SMART’s efforts to expand services is ongoing, according to Distefano’s memo.
“The Nucla/Naturita expansion began on November 22. There is one regular rider that gets on in Nucla and three to four that use the bus regularly from Naturita. Members of both communities have expressed appreciation for the service,” she noted.
Interest in a vanpool out of Ridgway is also ongoing.
“We have another volunteer driver lined up and there were three calls last week inquiring about the shuttle,” Distefano said. “We will be expanding the vanpool system when we acquire the vans from the Mountain Village.”
Board members present — Kris Holstrom, Adrienne Christy, Joe Dillsworth and Lance Waring — also unanimously passed the 2022 budget. The budget includes a move of $2 million into the capitall fund, money targeted for capital expenditures, which includes new and/or replacement buses, and Lawson facility repairs.
“Obviously, we're still buying buses and doing work on buildings and other things like that so that's the purpose of that move,” Averill said. “But we're fortunate to be able to do that. Clearly we're in good shape to be able to do that.”
Visit smarttelluride.com for budgets, meeting dates and upcoming projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.