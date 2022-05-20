Valkyrie S. (Val) Lavender, who spent much of her life in Telluride in the cabin on Deep Creek Mesa that she and her husband David G. Lavender built in the early 1970s, died peacefully in Montrose on May 12 at the age of 87.
The mother of five, an avid gardener, and a dedicated librarian, Val moved and adapted to homes in numerous states during her marriage as her husband moved through a succession of academic jobs throughout the country. She met David in Ojai, California, during high school, and they married in 1957. They started spending summers in Telluride when their kids were young in the 1960s, camping for extended periods at Woods Lake, where Val caught innumerable fish.
During this time, they lived primarily in Northfield, Minnesota, where her husband worked at Carleton College, and then they moved to Ojai, California, where he worked at The Thacher School. On top of devoting herself to being a homemaker, Val also volunteered for Northfield’s public library and then worked as a school librarian in Ojai. She and several friends established a children’s book and clothing store in Ojai, where she worked part time through the mid-1980s. She developed friendships through book clubs and card playing, enjoying bridge, poker, and trips to Las Vegas to gamble.
In the 1980s through early 2000s, Val and David began living half the year at their cabin on Last Dollar Road, and winter months in California or Arizona. During that time, she shared her talent of organizing archives to help establish The Telluride Room at Wilkinson Public Library and volunteered regularly at the Telluride Historical Museum. She was a mainstay at Monday Night Ladies’ Poker Club and annually rode on the poker club’s float for Telluride’s Fourth of July parade.
Before she became a mountain woman, Val was an island girl. She was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Honolulu, the youngest of three daughters of Percy Davis Steele and Ruth Merritt Steele. The family lived on Oahu because her father served in the Navy and established a car dealership there. Val and her family lived through the bombing of Pearl Harbor, one week before her seventh birthday.
Thanks to her Hawaiian upbringing, she loved flowers and floral arranging, and she cultivated gardens wherever she lived. She began a proud tradition in the late 1970s of saving up to take the family on trips to Hawaii over Christmas, using the money she had earned from her work at the children’s store. She always packed a lei needle so she could collect fallen plumeria blossoms and make homemade leis, and she liked to dance the hula, which she learned as a child.
Val and her husband moved from Telluride to Montrose in 2004, and their son David W. and daughter-in-law Karen moved into their cabin and began working at Telluride High School shortly thereafter. During these retired years in Montrose —and also in Northfield, Minnesota, where they spent summers —Val and their beloved dog Albert received training for therapy dog work, and Val thrived on visiting nursing homes with Albert to provide comfort to seniors. Years later, she would be on the receiving end of this care, after she moved into assisted living.
After 55 years of marriage, Val said goodbye to the love of her life when David G. died in 2013 at the age of 78. Val began living at the Montage Creek assisted living home, and family members who live in the region — David, Karen, and Sarah —visited Val weekly. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but her cheerfulness and humor stayed intact during her decline. Val is survived by her five children: Laurence “Lars” Lavender and his wife Ginger, Shannon Lavender, David W. Lavender and his wife Karen, Martha Lavender and her husband Brian Howard, and Sarah Lavender Smith and her husband Morgan Smith. She also had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will celebrate Val’s life and inter her ashes this summer at Lone Tree Cemetery, next to her husband’s final resting place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made in her memory to support the Telluride Historical Museum P.O. Box 1597, Telluride, CO 81435, or Hope West Hospice in Montrose hopewestco.org/donate.
