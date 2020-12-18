When classes across the Telluride School District (TSD) were forced online last spring due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and students learned to adapt. Since school began this fall, classes have been conducted as a hybrid of online and in-person learning. But with the recent increase in the number of local COVID cases, the entire district was forced to move to remote learning earlier this month.
“Our district has been incredibly lucky that grades K-6 have been meeting in-person with the exception of families who want to be remote,” noted Mary Alice Wagner, physical education teacher at the Telluride Intermediate School (TIS).
Wagner, like other teachers in the district, had to develop both online and in-person standards-based programs to meet the needs of all her students.
“The delivery of the curriculum is different for both programs due to space, equipment and games for one person vs. many people,” she explained.
While students spent most of the fall outside doing sports and activities, Wagner says that TSD PE teachers were especially careful with sanitation and distancing during in-person learning. With the arrival of winter, Wagner’s TIS students will engage in online physical activities like nature scavenger hunts, kickboxing, yoga and HIIT workouts.
“My goal is to expose students to all forms of movement and exercise so they can find something they love,” she said.
Telluride Elementary School PE Teacher Julie Evans says her young students have adapted well to this year’s program as they learn sportsmanship, move through social and emotional development, and acquire gross, fine and locomotor skills.
“These skills are hard to work on in a remote Zoom setting, so we’re focusing on keeping students moving with different types of muscle strength and endurance activities,” explained Evans. “As screen time has increased due to remote, we want everyone to take care of both their physical and mental health.”
According to Telluride Middle/High School (TMHS) PE Teacher Brandon Bredlau, middle and high school cross country was the only sport to enjoy a full fall season. While originally offered, the boys high school soccer and girls middle and high school volleyball seasons were eventuallypostponed until spring. All basketball seasons are now rescheduled to begin early spring and it’s still uncertain whether 2021 spring sports will even take place.
“Our county health regulations, athletic director’s and administration guidance with keeping our students safe is the number one priority during this school year,” said Bredlau. “Following CHSAA and county health cleaning and other COVID policies should help as we approach those seasons.”
Justin Chandler, executive director of the Telluride Ski & Snowboard and soccer clubs, confirms that club soccer grades 3-8 moved forward this fall along with girls club soccer for grades 9-12. Ski and snowboard club for all ages is currently active, as well as the Nordic skiing and figure skating programs. Club hockey is also operating but without games or travel in only offering inter-club play.
“The best and safest thing kids (and their parents) can do is get out there on the mountain — cross-country ski, fat bike, hike, skate — just stay outside and have fun,” Chandler encouraged. “Spring soccer is a go, so stay active and be ready come April.”
With ski and skate PE programs also canceled across the district due to COVID and in light of recent upticks in infections, Wagner, Evans and Bredlau decided to collect universal equipment for students to take home, enabling instructors to build more effective remote lessons.
“The fact that not all children had the same equipment posed a challenge, so that’s why we decided to create Remote Fitness Bags,” Wagner explained.
Alpine Bank donated 500 backpacks and Frisbees, while Telluride Rotary and Telluride Elks donated funds for additional equipment to be distributed in January, including ping-pong game sets, Wiffle balls and pool noodles.
Bright Futures, a family resource center whose mission is to improve the lives of local children and families, donated $2,700, enabling the district to purchase and distribute kickballs, small paddles with balls, beanbags, balloons, jump ropes and exercise bands.
“Physical activity is linked to mental health and wellbeing so when the physical education team from the TSD reached out, we were excited to be able to help,” said Kathleen Merritt, executive director of Bright Futures.
Throughout the pandemic, Bright Futures has provided on-going family support, activity bag donations to area food banks, distribution of baby supplies through FEMA, and has collaborated with Telluride and Norwood school districts to obtain PPE and school supplies.
“We were thoughtful about how students could use this equipment in their homes in a small space,” Wagner concluded. “We want to thank our generous donors and let people know how hard teachers are working to be creative during these difficult times.”
