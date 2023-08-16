Some locals are upset over decision to euthanize a bear

The decision to trap and euthanize a bear in the Town of Telluride has some community members pushing back against Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers.
It’s not uncommon for bears to stalk the alleys in Telluride at night looking for an easy meal of table scraps and other trash, but once they start entering residences, it becomes a safety issue that CPW officers can’t ignore.
Mark Caddy, district wildlife manager for CPW in the Telluride area, said the decision to euthanize a bear rather than trap and release it is not taken lightly.
“This is not the fun part of the job,” Caddy said. “I don’t want to do this. I'm in a position where I have to. The more he learns, the more potential he has to do really bad things.”
One bear in question is a large black bear that recently made entry into a house on Pacific Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 12.
Caddy said the house was occupied by four people who left the front door open to cool down the residence.
“The bear made entry and got into some food,” he said. “There’s a very strong potential it will start checking the windows and doors on all houses now.”
Caddy said the situation was especially dangerous because one of the occupants heard a noise and went to investigate, inadvertently putting themself between the bear and its escape route.
“Even if the bear doesn’t mean to, if it gets startled in the house, it will swat or bite at people until it can get free,” he said.
The Telluride Marshal’s Department responded and chased the bear out of the house.
In a previous incident, a bear climbed through an open window into an apartment in the Shandoka complex. Caddy said he isn’t sure if both incidents involve the same bear, because the tenant could not give a description of it.
Caddy said the bear was likely attracted to the apartment because of a hummingbird feeder hanging directly outside the window.
In response to both events, CPW officers placed traps in the alleyway between Colorado and Pacific avenues and at the base of Lift 7.
But some Telluride residents are thwarting wildlife officials’ efforts to capture the animal(s).
“Anyone interested in helping keep the bear away from this alley tonight?” Alexis Sherwood said in a Facebook post. “The new Telluride is truly sickening.”
Both traps were tampered with at some point during the night in separate incidents.
“I applaud their dedication,” Caddy said. “If we would show that much dedication to keeping the bears away every night throughout the summer and fall, we probably wouldn’t have a bear problem in Telluride.”
It is unlawful to tamper with an official CPW bear trap.
According to Colorado Revised Statutes, 18-8-102(1), a person commits obstructing government operations if he intentionally obstructs, impairs, or hinders the performance of a governmental function by a public servant, by using or threatening to use violence, force, or physical interference or obstacle.
Obstructing government operations is a class 3 misdemeanor.
Caddy said he has also received reports of bears getting into vehicles in Mountain Village and the Ski Ranches.
Caddy cautioned against leaving food in cars, leaving car doors unlocked and cracking windows.
“If it smells something and can get its claws in, it’ll pry it open,” he said. “Most of those cars were left unlocked.”
Deputies with the Telluride Marshal’s Department have responded to 35 bear-related calls since the beginning of April.
With fall quickly approaching, Caddy said bears will soon enter hyperphagia, or a period of excessive eating to prepare for hibernation.
He said bears will forage for almost 21 hours a day, consuming nearly 20,000 calories per day.
“We need to be very diligent in keeping doors locked and windows shut,” Caddy said. “We do not want to give them a food source in town.”
More than 90% of a bear’s natural diet is grasses, berries, fruits, nuts and plants, CPW said.
People can minimize bear-human conflicts by using a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster and waiting to put out the trash until the day of pickup.
Bird feeders should be taken down between the months of April and October (birds have naturally-available food sources during the spring, summer and fall).
Greasy barbeque grills are also known to attract bears and should be cleaned after every use.
While fatal bear attacks are rare in Colorado, they are not unheard of. A 74-year-old woman was mauled to death by bears in 2009 after years of feeding them outside her home in Ouray County. More recently, in 2021, bears killed a woman in Durango who was walking her dogs.
