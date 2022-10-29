The next time you’re at the schoolhouse in Placerville, have a look at the framed photos that adorn the walls there. Among them is a black-and-white photo of a woman, a dog and a little girl who is dressed in a satin clown costume, potentially for Halloween.
The little girl is a cutie, but, still, it’s a photo that could inspire Stephen King’s next novel.
The eerie image also captured the imagination of Maire Higgins recently as she researched how the local community historically celebrated Halloween.
“I have my own theory about that photo,” said Higgins, who is the Telluride Historical Museum’s director of public engagement.
She went on to explain that a Nov. 4, 1920 issue of the Telluride Journal, which she looked at as part of her research, included a number of articles about Halloween, including local teachers giving their students cat-shaped boxes of candy and Halloween-themed social gatherings.
One small item that caught Higgins’ eye described a Halloween party in which a group of young women described as “Yama Yama Girls” serenaded partygoers.
Reading further, Higgins discovered that the girls were inspired by the original Yama Yama Girl, a popular Vaudeville performer named Bessie McCoy, who was known for performing in the same type of satin clown costume worn by the little girl in the Placerville schoolhouse photo.
It’s a small detail, but one that occupied Higgins’ time one afternoon last week, part of a flurry of Halloween-related activity at the museum.
Tomorrow (Monday), the museum, which is located at the top end of North Fir Street, celebrates all things Halloween with two events: one for kids and another, later that evening, for teens and adults.
“This is both a celebration of Halloween and an opportunity for us to connect with the community by providing a fun reason for people to visit the museum,” Higgins said.
First up is Halloween on the Hill, where kiddos make their way up North Fir, trick-or-treating at homes along the way to the museum.
According to Higgins, the museum has reached out to its neighbors, who will be ready with treats or, where the homeowner isn’t there, museum volunteers (with permission) will be sitting out front of the neighboring houses doling out candy.
Once the little ones arrive at the museum itself, for a second year running there will be small carnival games, like donut on a string and guessing how many candy corns are in a jar.
“They are silly, fun games, but it was such a hit last year, so we decided to bring them back again,” Higgins said. “These activities are perfect for kids under 12.”
The trick-and-treating and games will take place from 5-7 p.m.
After 7, things get a little spookier. That’s when the museum transforms into the Haunted Hospital, a traditional haunted house-type event whose name is a nod to the building’s former role as a community hospital.
“We are incorporating some elements of the museum into the Haunted Hospital and other rooms will be completely transformed into a scary haunted house,” Higgins said. “We hope people get a bit of a scare here and there, and also have a lot of fun.”
Higgins added, too, that while kids over 12 are welcome and don’t need to be accompanied by an adult, the Haunted Hospital may not be the best Halloween option for under-12s.
“We won’t have the scariest haunted house ever, but younger kids, kids 12 and under, need to be accompanied by an adult, and even then we aren’t recommending the Haunted Hospital for them,” she said.
And, if all of this sounds right up your alley, the museum is still looking for volunteers to help out with the spooky fun .
“We are almost there with volunteers, but we could use a few more,” Higgins said. “We need people to do some scaring [as part of the Haunted Hospital] or hand out candy [as part of Halloween on the Hill] or an array of other things like helping keep the line organized.”
She added, “We really get into Halloween here — it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Prospective volunteers and those looking for more information on Halloween on the Hill and the Haunted Hospital can contact kaity@telluridemuseum.org or call (970) 728-3344. And, although closed until Dec. 6, the museum can still be visited throughout off-season by appointment.
