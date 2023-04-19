What is Telluride talking about when it talks about affordable housing and what is it not talking about in proposed changes to guidelines?
Those were some questions Telluride Assistant Attorney Allie Slaten dived into with detail this week to officials as a nearly 250-page agenda and an hour-plus discussion centered on forthcoming changes to the Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines at Tuesday’s Telluride Town Council meeting.
Since Slaten’s last update about the proposed changes during the Telluride Housing Authority (THA) Subcommittee meeting, some housing units have been reclassified.
“It’s good to finally be here in front of you with this,” Slaten told council. “This has been a 16-month process. THA Subcommittee has worked very hard on this, as has the rest of staff. And this is a pretty exciting moment for us.”
Slaten talked about the definition of an AHU (Affordable Housing Unit), which is included in the meeting documents under a section listed as “definitions.”
“So very important question, what is an affordable housing unit? Because only affordable housing units are subject to these guidelines,” Slaten said.
By the definition in the proposed changes, “an AHU is a deed-restricted property that is subject to [the] guidelines and any additional covenants that may run with the land,” and includes housing classified as mitigation unit (MU), town constructed unit (TCU) and employee dwelling unit (EDU). The Land Use Code says that an AHU is “a dwelling unit approved … with a restricted rent or sale price and occupancy requirements…”
“All in all, we have 217 AHUs in the Town of Telluride. Those who are listening to the last public presentation that I gave might notice that that number has changed. It was 227 during that presentation. Staff took another hard look at those numbers, and we had to reclassify some units.”
Slaten said the 217 AHUs are classified as being 92 MUs, 95 TCUs and 30 EDUs.
“When we’re talking about changes to the guidelines, it’s those three programs that we’re talking about today,” Slaten said. “So what is not an AHU, what are we not talking about today? The big one is the town’s rental housing.”
Rental housing in Telluride not subject to the guidelines and proposed changes include Shandoka, Virginia Placer, Sunnyside and the Boarding House.
“Right now, there is not one set of comprehensive guidelines for rental housing here in Telluride,” she said. “That is kind of the next project that THA would like to focus on.”
With MUs, Slaten said it is housing “constructed by developers to mitigate housing impacts of development.”
The second program includes TCUs.
“A lot of people are familiar with these,” Slaten said, citing Silver Jack and Longwill housing units. “These are those that are constructed by the town or THA through the Affordable Housing Fund for resale to the qualified public.”
For the EDUs program, Slaten called it “a bit of an odd duck.”
“We’ve said this several times at the subcommittee level,” Slaten said. “We don’t have a lot of these units. A lot of them are pretty old. They have very specific deed restrictions that might not even subject them to the guidelines. Each time we deal with an issue with an EDU, we have to go straight to that deed restriction first, because we don’t really know what it might be subject to. But it is still one of our programs that is still addressed in the guidelines.”
Slaten clarified that currently there is an exact match of the number of AHUs in Telluride and the number of rental units — 217 for each.
“What are we not talking about today? Units constructed by the town and held back from the affordable housing program for its own employees,” Slaten said. “So say to sell to a town manager, for instance. Those units, while deed restricted, are not subject to the affordable housing guidelines. At last count, the town had six of those units.”
Slaten said along the same lines, three of the affordable housing units that belong to the school district in Telluride are not subject to the affordable housing guidelines.
And, Slaten continued, “those units that are in the county, so say Lawson Hill, and those units that are up in Mountain Village, are subjected to their own deed-restriction program and not to the Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines.”
