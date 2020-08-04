Telluride Town Council once again discussed the possibility of an information booth located just west of town limits on the Spur, marking the fifth time the topic has been broached. But, this time, armed with numbers prepared by town staff that reflected the booth’s potential costs through October — $60,000 — talk of educating visitors and locals alike on local public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic shifted to potentially assembling ambassadors, not unlike those who work for the ski resort.
Town manager Ross Herzog, directed to do so by council at last week’s special council meeting, outlined the costs associated with running an information booth seven days a week for 12 hours per day, numbers that included paying staff, tent rental or purchase, and other costs such as a port-a-potty, safety vests, and tables and chairs. Herzog presented a model for paid staff that, at $17.50 per hour, would result in a payroll of more than $5,000 per month. Tent rental came in at $925 per month. The addition of other costs associated with running a fully staffed booth was ultimately a number at which some on council balked.
“I am not comfortable with the cost,” said council member Adrienne Christy. “That money would be better spent in other areas such as supporting public health or the Telluride Regional Medical Center. The whole project sounds overly complicated for staff and would take more than two weeks to get off the ground.”
Herzog reminded council that the town is still in the “Significant” phase of its recession plan, a plan put into place in March when state officials ordered the closure of the ski season, a move that severely impacted the local economy and associated sales tax collections. That phase of the municipal recession plan places a freeze on hiring unless it’s for the “health, safety and welfare,” of the community, Herzog said.
Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown agreed that the numbers presented by staff were high, but he would still be willing to spend it “to help our businesses and the community be as safe as possible. We need to inform our visitors what the rules are.”
Council member Tom Watkinson has never been in favor of establishing an info booth.
“It feels like martial law,” he said.
Town attorney Kevin Geiger, while making clear he had not yet done research specific to mandatorily stopping at such a booth said, “there could be some constitutional issues.”
Mayor DeLanie Young also expressed concern about the potential costs of a booth.
“This is not the highest and best use of our finances at this time,” she said.
Christy said that given that most of San Miguel County’s reported positive coronavirus cases were, in fact, locals, she wasn’t sure “this is the way to reduce the number of cases. We are part of the problem.”
As of press time, the current case count is 79 cases with five of those being active, according to the county’s COVID-19 website. Those figures do not include out-of-county residents that were diagnosed here.
In public comment, Baked in Telluride owner Neil McKinley suggested actually citing people might be an effective way to encourage compliance with local emergency ordinances requiring donning face coverings in indoor public areas and on public transportation.
“I don’t think it’s a lack of info why people aren’t complying,” McKinley said. “It takes the threat of a fine.”
With a majority on council no longer set on seriously pursuing an info booth, the discussion shifted to creating a street team of trained people — potentially a combination of paid and volunteer members — to rove the downtown core and the Oak Street gondola plaza. The board discussed options such as coordinating with the Telluride Tourism Board or Telluride Ski & Golf for either manpower and/or guidance on how best to execute such a team.
“Reach out to them to see what it might look like to hire people,” Young told Herzog. Staff will report their findings at council’s next meeting.
In other council business, public works director Paul Ruud introduced the wastewater treatment plant’s newest employee, Katie Doody, who will be taking over for Bill Goldsworthy. Goldsworthy has announced his retirement after more than 40 years as the water and wastewater division manager. Doody, whose extensive resume includes a stint in Puerto Rico where she was part of a team reinstating waste water treatment systems, comes to the job with deep credentials and high praise from her supervisor for the Puerto Rico assignment.
“He said, ‘Don’t let her get away,’” Ruud told council via Zoom.
The town’s public transportation director, Jason White, was also on the agenda, this time to honor Galloping Goose driver Himay Palmer for 20 years of service. Along with Palmer’s easy-going nature and popularity with Galloping Goose riders, White noted Palmer had never been in an accident.
“I hope I don’t jinx it,” White said.
Palmer and White joined the Zoom meeting at Palmer’s jobsite — he runs a painting business in addition to being a town employee — where Palmer accepted the recognition saying, “It’s been a privilege. Telluride, I love you.”
And, Mayor Young took time to honor Eliot Brown, who for 13 years served on the town’s Parks & Recreation Commission. He was recently replaced by Jim Denny, who council appointed over Brown. Brown asked that if long-serving board and commission members were to be replaced, he asked that future councils ask incumbents to withdraw their applications before the appointment process.
“Please save us the humiliation,” Brown said. Brown was the second of two commission members who were passed over by this council when reapplying for their seats. Incumbent and long-time member Bebe McGraw was replaced by Megan Honea earlier this year.
