You could say that state Sen. Kerry Donovan is a much like the congressional district she hopes to represent.
After all, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District (CD3) is largely rural, with a contrasting mix of agricultural and mountain resort communities dotted across 29 counties in western and southern Colorado.
A Democratic state senator currently representing the similarly diverse State District 5 (SD5), Donovan grew up in Vail and on her parents’ ranch near Edwards, where the family primarily raises Highland cattle.
Her father was a ski instructor and her brother a patroller at Vail Mountain Resort. Her grandfather, a World War II veteran, was a member of the famed 10th Mountain Division.
In addition to ranching, Donovan has worked as an archeologist in cultural resource management across the Rocky Mountains; for community nonprofits Vail Valley Foundation and Minturn Community Fund; and as director of academics for the Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy.
She also served on Vail Town Council.
It is this mix of agricultural and ski town pedigrees, said Donovan, that gives her a unique understanding of the needs of CD3, and which is driving her bid, the most prominent among the Democratic primary candidates, to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 2022 congressional race.
“I’m running for Congress because this part of Colorado has some big challenges,” Donovan said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “I think this district deserves a congresswoman who is focused more on getting results than just advancing a divisive agenda.”
Donovan pointed to her seven-year record as state senator for SD5, which includes Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake and Pitkin counties.
“My constituents sent me to Denver to work on the issues that were impacting them most, things like the high cost of health care and the lack of rural broadband,” she said. “I have been able to advance both of those issues, dropping the rate of healthcare on the individual market by 20 percent and getting tens of millions of dollars to fund rural broadband.”
That 20 percent drop in premiums (a figure backed by the Colorado Health Institute) came about via 2019 legislation co-sponsored by Donovan that instituted an innovative funding mechanism for reinsurance using Medicare reference-based pricing to lower costs.
In separate efforts to address healthcare and health insurance costs, Donovan pushed legislation to lower the cost of insulin and also reached across the aisle to work with state Rep. Marc Catlin (R-Montrose), whose District 58 includes San Miguel County, to advance 2019 legislation that directedstate agencies to study a possible public option health insurance plan.
That study complete, Donovan is currently co-sponsoring two-phase legislation that would establish a path to a public option — the “Colorado Option” — envisioned as a less expensive, nonprofit-managed health insurance plan that would compete in the state’s individual and small-group marketplaces.
“A public option is very important in continuing to drive down the cost of healthcare while increasing access,” Donovan said. “There are many counties across the Western Slope and southern Colorado that may have only one choice when consumers go to purchase insurance.”
Also in the current legislative session, Donovan is primary sponsor on bills to study possible pay and enhanced funding for search and rescue organizations; to expand Rural Economic Development Initiative grants for new and existing businesses in rural communities; to further improve and expand rural broadband; and to fund the creation of a mobile support unit for rural and homeless military veterans.
Should CD3 voters send her to Washington, Donovan said she promises to continue that balancing of diverse priorities.
“I will always make sure that I carry the voices of all of my constituents with me,” she said. “I will go to DC to work on what I hear from at town halls, at front doors and in emails and phone calls.”
Donovan added, “I am excited about this race for that reason. It mirrors how I grew up and the district that I hope to represent: this incredible mix of wonderful agricultural communities like the North Fork and Gunnison, coal mining and lignum mining communities, the greater Grand Junction area and then the ski resorts. It’s these different personalities that make CD3 such an exciting district to represent.”
Is she ready to face Boebert, who has accumulated a fervent following among right-wing commentators and influencers with headline-grabbing Instagram posts and fiery speeches?
(The pair raised roughly similar amounts in the first quarter of 2021: Boebert taking in $700,000 and Donovan just under $650,000.)
“I’ve won tough races before,” Donovan noted. “Senate District 5 is a diverse district. My first election, in 2014, I won with just under 2 percent [of the vote]. Four years later, I won by over 20 percent. I hope that my abilities and my desire to build connections and build on our shared values — versus a conversation about division and one person being superior to another — will show that I can be an effective leader for a district as diverse as the 3rd CD.”
As the conversation winds down, we talk a little more about Donovan’s grandfather, William “Bill” Mounsey, with whom the senator shares a birthday.
“He was brought to Colorado by the 10th Mountain Division,” Donovan recounted. “My mother had just been born when they came to Colorado … while most of the soldiers he trained with went to Europe to fight in the Alps, he went to the Pacific and fought up the island chains.”
After finishing his career with the Army, Mounsey returned to Colorado where he was instrumental in the passage of the federal Wilderness Act of 1964 and founded the University of the Wilderness, a sort of precursor to NOLS, the wilderness school.
“He was definitely a citizen-activist,” Donovan said. “He instilled in me a lot of the values that I carry today, amongst them a deep passion for the outdoors, as well as an abiding appreciation for democracy and its grandest ideals.”
