Mountain Village Town Council temporarily put the potential Six Senses hotel project on hold last week when it voted to direct staff to draft a resolution of denial. The resolution will be considered at council’s March 16 regular meeting. Council member Patrick Berry was the lone dissenting vote and supported continuing the agenda item, as town staff proposed.
Mayor Laila Benitez made the motion during the Jan. 19 meeting, as council was considering the first reading of an ordinance regarding a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment to the existing Lot 109R PUD. If the applicant submitted a new PUD, the process would be quicker than the current amendment process, which has included several continuances over the past year-plus, she explained. Citing the changes that have been made to the project up until this point, Benitez believed it’s essentially a new PUD anyway.
“It would be quicker and a more straightforward process. Meanwhile, we’ve had continuances. Here we found ourselves again with the recommendation of a continuance,” Benitez said. “I can’t find a way to say that this is an amendment to a PUD. … The honest truth is, in my gut, I know that this isn’t an amendment. This is absolutely a new PUD with new public benefits with new parking. … You’re looking at a completely different footprint. I cannot see moving forward with a continuance. I’m sorry. My request would be for a denial at this point and for you to come back with a new PUD application. I’m afraid that’s my final feeling on this. It really does hurt me because I love what you did design-wise. I think you’re going in the right direction. But I feel like it’s a misuse of town property and the town trust to say that this is the new PUD, but it’s not.”
The project applicant is Tiara Telluride LLC, which owns the Mountain Village Hotel site, located where North Village Center Parking lot currently sits. The 109R PUD (also known as Mountain Village Hotel PUD) was first approved in 2010 and has received two PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which was set to expire in December 2022. In August 2022, Town Council voted to extend the PUD vesting rights for a third time through September 2023.
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses has provided a letter of intent to operate the proposed hotel. The project proposes 50 hotbeds, 20 condominiums, 31 lodge units, 18 employee dorms, two employee apartments, restaurants, conference space, hotel amenity spaces and improvements to Village Center plazas.
Improvements to abutting town-owned open space, including back-of-house access, the Village Center trash enclosure and stair access from Mountain Village Boulevard to the Village Center Plaza area, are also proposed. There are also plans for 22 subterranean parking spaces, which weren’t in the initial scope. The current maximum height is 88 feet, 9 inches, which was previously reduced after receiving feedback from officials.
The Town of Mountain Village and applicants also held a site walk of Lot 109R and associated town-owned property before the council meeting began.
A majority of council members agreed with Benitez’s assessment of the project as it’s currently proposed.
“It’s a different project, and it deserves its own PUD process. I’m struggling with saying that because here we are this far into it and we didn’t come to that sooner,” council member Marti Prohaska said.
Council member Jack Gilbride concurred.
“I think we’re amending and patching and moving. We should just have a clean start,” he said.
Public comment reflected ongoing concerns regarding the project’s parking plans, traffic flow, exterior lighting and landscaping, and placement of the trash enclosure, as well as the impact on surrounding property owners.
“The traffic issue is just really unresolved, along with that, the parking issue. I think we’re not being realistic about it’s really like about parking demand up there,” said Robert Connors, president of the Shirana condos HOA.
While town staff recommended a continuance of the first reading, community development director explained that there are still too many questions about the project for staff to recommend approval.
“I don’t think it’s at a first-reading stage yet,” she said.
The time between now and March gives the applicant time to refine the scope of the project or even withdraw the application, which would avoid a three-year probation. Changes will be presented as part of the resolution for denial agenda item.
During a Dec. 1 meeting, the Mountain Village Design Review Board approved a final design review and provided a recommendation to Mountain Village Town Council on the major subdivision and rezone associated with the major amendment to the 109R hotel project.
The final design review passed with a 5-2 vote, as board members Scott Bennett and David Craige opposed the latest design. The major subdivision and rezone recommendations passed unanimously.
