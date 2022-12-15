Telluride Town Council on Tuesday moved through a full agenda of items, including the crucial steps of moving its affordable housing/commercial project closer to fruition. Council, sitting as the Telluride Housing Authority (THA), approved financing mechanisms and a contractor for construction of the Voodoo project, which will be located across from the post office on the corner of South Willow Street and East Pacific Avenue.
Council unanimously accepted recommendations from THA that authorize the town manager to make expenditures from the Telluride Affordable Housing and Capital Funds in support of the Voodoo Affordable Housing Project, enter into a contract with Shaw Construction, and pursue bonds to help pay for the project. With a builder and financing arrangements now in place, and the hurdles of design approval achieved, the ambitious project inches closer to shovels in the ground. Shaw’s bid for $24,076,782 — a fixed price — was accepted.
Comprised of approximately 42,818 square feet, the Voodoo includes parking and mechanical areas and affordable housing — 27 units, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom rental units located on all four levels — commercial space, public restrooms and the new Free Box.
According to town project manager Lance McDonald’s memo to council, the project’s funding will come from revenue bonds issued to THA, the town’s affordable housing fund (for the rental units) and the capital fund, which will pay for the public restroom, the commercial space and the new Free Box.
“The amount of cash subsidy required to pay for the project from the Affordable Housing Set Aside and Capital fund at $4,591,094 and $1,337,834, respectively,” McDonald’s memo stated. “The estimated amount subsidy per unit, including all development costs and pre-construction expenses for the project, is approximately $170,000 per unit. For comparison purposes, the full subsidy per unit for the Sunnyside and Longwill 16 projects were approximately $117,000 and $108,600, respectively. The highest full subsidy per unit for a Town/THA-constructed project was Entrada at approximately $131,000/unit in 2009-2011. The higher subsidy amounts recommended for the Voodoo project reflect the inflation in construction and development costs and, to a lesser extent, increases in interest rates.”
The town will also pursue grants as a means to help fund the project’s affordable housing component, that if awarded could go far to lower the size of the bond and the ensuing debt service.
With council’s approvals in place, the project can begin site work in January with a 19-month projected construction period and completion by August 2024.
In other council business, elected officials unanimously approved on second reading a rate hike for town water users. A rate study conducted by the town revealed a 5.5 percent water rate increase and a 22 percent wastewater rate increase is needed annually through 2025. At its Oct. 13 meeting, council decided to increase water rates by 7 percent and wastewater rates by 22 percent for 2023.
“Council really tried to take into consideration people on fixed incomes, and we’re trying to go out of our way to not see increases occur that are so dramatic that we’re pricing people out of the community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jessie Rae Arguelles. “However, we have this massive wastewater treatment plant expansion to fund.”
Mayor DeLanie Young added that tending to infrastructure was an ongoing concern for governments, augmenting Arguelles’s comment.
“And also water infrastructure, to just keep an eye on and modernize as time allows and the necessity arises,” Young said in justifying the rate hikes.
Council also filled a vacated seat on the Ecology Commission with its unanimous appointment of Ruthie Boyd to a two-year term. Boyd currently serves as the outreach and programs coordinator for the nonprofit environmental watchdog Sheep Mountain Alliance and began her time in Telluride with Tri-County Health as an Americorp VISTA member.
“I am interested in applying for … the Ecology Commission because I have developed a wide-ranging knowledge of environmental issues throughout my time at SMA and am excited to understand more about the role of ecological questions within local government,” Boyd wrote in her application. “I believe that due to the nature of my job, I would be able to positively contribute to matters that the Ecology Commission deals with. Additionally, my appreciation for mountain communities and the importance of actively participating in local government drives my desire to apply.”
Town manager Scott Robson submitted a report from the town’s parks and recreation department recapping the 2022 festival season. From the events in which admissions fees are collected, the town garnered $223,270 in revenue. Those fees will be the subject of further discussion in 2023, as council readies its 2024 budget. The two major festivals, Telluride Bluegrass and Telluride Blues & Blues, were the largest sources of the collected fees, with $133,609.80 collected from Bluegrass and $71,291.20 from Blues & Brews. Fees apply for events that take place on town-owned property. An additional $22,970.50 was collected from events ranging from festival uses to Telluride Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park for stage or pavilion rental, campground rental, catering facility rental, and internet cost share.
And deputy town manager Zoe Dohnal announced that further council discussion of the town’s Community Vision and Action Plan is scheduled for council’s Jan. 10, 2023, regular meeting. It will be the last discussion before adoption and public feedback and input is encouraged. The plan can be reviewed in its entirety at engagetelluride.org. The meeting agenda will be available at telluride-co.gov Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
