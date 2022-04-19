Masha's Story

February 23 was a normal day for Masha Shatylova, a 32-year-old Ukrainian from Nova Barova, a small town about 90 miles northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, and 45 miles from the border with Belarus.
Her husband, Oleksandr Shatylov, 36 and a truck driver, was on his usual route, from Kyiv to Dresden in Germany, and back again.
Their older son, Sviatoslav, 13, went to school that day. Masha, a social worker on a career break, was at home with 5-year-old twins Aleksandra and Jaroslav.
Through an interpreter, Masha explained that they were told that western intelligence expected an attack to come on Feb. 16.
“When it didn’t happen, we thought everything was going to be OK and we continued as normal,” she said.
With Oleksandr still on the road, Masha and the children went to bed that night “like it was a standard day.”
She continued, “But at around 4:25 in the morning on Feb. 24, I heard the first bomb and I knew it was probably at the airport (Aeroport Zhytomyr, about 30 miles away). We could really hear and feel the missiles going over us, everything was shaking and we could hear explosions in the distance.”
Miraculously, the twins slept through the din, but Masha and Sviatoslav got dressed and turned on the television news, which confirmed that the feared Russian invasion was underway.
“We knew then that it was really happening,” she said. “There were bombs falling in Kyiv, Kharkiv, so many places. We were so frightened, there was huge fear.”
Masha phoned Oleksandr, who was in Dresden. He jumped into his truck and began the long, 720-mile drive back to his family.
“I told him not to come, but he told me, ‘Of course I’m coming back’,” she said. “I thank him every day for that decision.”
It took Oleksandr more than a day to return to Nova Barova. Once reunited, the family of five, plus Oleksandr’s teenage brother, Miroslav, piled into their tiny Toyota Yaris and began to drive for the border with Poland.
The journey normally takes about five hours, Masha said, but there were enormous potholes caused by innumerable Ukrainian tanks streaming eastward.
“It was like a slalom,” she said of having to steer the car around the damaged road surface.
Eventually, the family hit a miles-long line of cars and there they waited for three days. Even then, when the Shatylovs arrived at the border checkpoint, officials there wouldn’t let Oleksandr pass.
“Of course, no men can leave the country,” Masha said. “Even though we had documents to show that Oleksandr has a serious underlying health problem, they still said no. Oleksandr wanted us to go without him, but I said no, we stay together.”
The family pulled out of the line to talk strategy and here things took a frightening turn.
“Suddenly, someone started shooting into the sky and a drone was overhead dropping bombs on us,” she said. “It all happened in seconds and everybody ran into the forest to hide.”
The terrified civilians, including five busloads of unaccompanied children also fleeing, stayed for hours in the forest.
“It was terrible,” she said.
Eventually it became quiet and the border guards came to tell them they could safely return to their vehicles.
The family again approached the guards and were again repelled. With Masha in tears, one of the guards suggested they shelter for the night in a nearby town. There, a local woman, whom Masha described as their “good angel,” took them in and organized the correct documents for Oleksandr. The next day, the family returned to the border and were allowed to pass into Poland without difficulty.
From there, they were taken in by a Polish family in Warsaw who connected them with Kamila Major, a Polish woman living and working in Ireland. The Shatylov family are now settling into a rented home in County Kildare, a handful of the more than 23,000 Ukrainians taken in by Ireland to date.
The children are enrolled in school, Oleksandr and his brother have already found work and Masha is hoping to find a job too.
“It’s surreal,” she said, “but we are safe in this peaceful country.”
As of press time, Masha said the family home is still standing in Nova Barova and that extended family, including her parents and Oleksandr’s father, all of whom chose to stay behind, were alive.
“But no one thinks that the war is over,” she said.
Masha explained that her family and friends believe that the recent Russian withdrawal from the area is simply a precursor to a fresh round of attacks.
“We think the Belarusians will attack us from the north and Russia from the east and south,” she said. “Everyone thinks this is their plan.”
She added that for Ukrainians, this is the latest salvo in a much longer conflict.
“The real war has been going on for eight years,” Masha said.
Masha spoke highly of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “He is a humane leader who is taking care of the whole family of Ukrainians.”
Would she support a peace plan that saw Ukraine hand over disputed territory in exchange for an end to war?
“No,” she said emphatically. “It is Ukrainian land. The people who live there are Ukrainian people.”
Masha added that she and her family and friends understand “completely” why NATO, Europe and the United States can’t get more involved.
“Nobody wants a nuclear war,” she said.
She added, though, that she would like to see much more far-reaching sanctions — “you must stop Russia completely, natural gas, diesel, petrol, coal, everything” — and more aid, humanitarian and military, and for it to be distributed beyond Kyiv.
Masha also said that she and her family and friends have been overwhelmed by the support they are witnessing from so many across the world.
Asked about her feelings toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, Masha, who had been astonishingly calm throughout the interview, became visibly upset.
“He is not human,” she said. “No humans could do what they are doing to us.”
Is she proud to be a Ukrainian?
“Very proud. Everyone thought, ‘three days and then Ukraine will become part of Russia’. But that has not happened because the Ukrainian people have fought back, we have been strong — stronger than anyone thought we could be.”
