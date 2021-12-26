Today’s high winds have forced the closure of the Telluride Ski Resort, a decision officials said was based on guest safety. And, for reasons unrelated to the weather, the gondola is also closed while crews work to resolve an electrical issue on the Mountain Village to San Sophia leg of the transportation link between Mountain Village and Telluride.
Ski area officials are offering refunds on ski school and lift tickets. To request a refund for tickets and passes, call 970-728-7517 or email passes@telski.com. For ski school refunds, call 970-728-7414 or email lessons@telski.com. Resort staff asks for patience as they work through this unusual circumstance.
“Please rest assured that these requests will be accommodated. Also, please understand that we are experiencing high call volume. All voicemails will be returned and your patience is greatly appreciated,” Telski ‘s vice president of sales and marking, Patrick Latcham said in a letter to Mountain Village merchants.
This weekend is typically one of the busiest of the season. While snow is welcome, high winds create hazardous conditions on the ski lifts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through Monday and snow is forecast well into this week.
Mountain Village crews detected an electrical issue with middle leg of the gondola Saturday and addressed it, re-opening yesterday, only to have the issue flare up again last night.
Buses are running to shuttle passengers between the two towns with pickups are Blue Mesa in Mountain Village and Oak Street in Telluride. For updates, visit townofmountainvillage.com and sign up for emergency notifications and preparedness, or follow Mountain Village on social media.
