The Well Coffee House, offering free coffee to all, operates as an outreach center in the basement of the Alpine Chapel on South Aspen Street. Since opening last February, patrons of The Well have donated over $7,100 to support The Living Water Project, a nonprofit organization that digs wells to provide clean drinking water to people living in impoverished areas of the world.
For months in 2021, Alpine Chapel pastors considered what they could do to achieve a more welcoming, open-door availability for residents, workers and visitors.
“Because what would we do without our locals and our local work force?” said Isam Itson who, as outreach pastor, serves as community liaison, opening the coffee house each morning at 7 a.m. “It’s nice to have that quality time with people in the community. And it’s fun to hand them a free cup of coffee with God’s blessing.”
The quiet coffee house, nestled in the basement of the chapel, features a bar and cocktail table and a cozy living room set-up complete with coffee table, couch, and a couple of chairs. In the back room there’s also a tall table and a conference table with additional seating.
“We’ll have anywhere from 10 to 40 people, among them an increasing number of regulars, coming through the coffee house each day,” Itson said. “Some people like to find a place to work while others are on their way to work, grabbing their cup of joe. It’s also a great meeting place.”
Senior Pastor Michael Craft pointed out that there aren’t many places in Telluride where a person can sit in a comfortable atmosphere, plug in their computer and get some work done.
“Our question was, how can we best use the property that we believe God has blessed us with, to bless others?” he said. “Although we don’t preach at anyone who comes in the doors or shove our beliefs down anyone’s throats, they’re always greeted with a smile and much love because that’s our number one purpose — to show people love. We pray the atmosphere at The Well is one of acceptance, love, and friendship.”
Craft explained that the interdenominational church, whose current building was constructed in 2010, was sitting empty almost 95 percent of the week before they opened The Well. Now, all four pastors serve as baristas — Craft and Itson, along with Next Generation Pastor Conor Craft and Worship Pastor Skye Messer — each serving up espresso drinks and drip coffee sourced from Doulos Coffee Company out of Bloomfield, Colorado.
Craft explained that the idea of “The Well” comes from a story in the Bible where Jesus meets a woman at a well and neither judges nor condemns her but simply shows her love. She came thirsty, but left with, as Jesus said, “living water,” which was what she was truly craving. Combine that Bible story with donations benefiting The Living Well Project and there arises an understanding of Alpine Chapel’s mission in opening its new coffee house.
“When we decided to make the coffee house completely free, we knew there would be some who would want to donate,” Craft explained. “We felt that if we had an organization that we trusted to be authentic and genuine in their efforts to help others, we’d give the community and visitors an opportunity to support it.”
While Craft said Alpine Chapel supports various missionaries and organizations that are dedicated to helping others, he and his staff wanted to find a way to have those who don’t share their faith or attend church to also give outside themselves and help others. After researching organizations, they settled on The Living Water Project, an all-volunteer organization that digs and routinely maintains some 871 wells to help impoverished people from 27 countries, from Senegal to Nicaragua to the Philippines, access clean water.
“What stands out with this organization for us is the mission of their work and that they train people within the local communities where they work to achieve accountability,” said Itson. “This is a way to offer patrons an opportunity to give and to join and deepen Telluride’s global footprint.”
Craft added that ultimately, the chapel’s vision is to “reveal the authentic Jesus and His unconditional love and grace” and providing a “free gourmet coffee shop” experience helps to accomplish that vision.
“Giving away free meals at Thanksgiving time, free meals on Friday evenings to our precious lifties and ski resort workers, are other ways we’re trying to accomplish our vision,” he added. “We feel that God has blessed us so much, how can we not pass that blessing on to others that He so desperately loves?”
The Well Coffee House is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information on The Well Coffee House, visit TheWellTelluride.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.