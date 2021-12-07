Telluride Elementary School students filed into the gym Tuesday morning to watch videos about ski safety, as Telluride Avalanche Dogs Wiley and Lady Bee greeted them as they took their seats.
Local filmmaker Ken Bailey created the educational videos in collaboration with Justin Chandler and the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, and Jeff Hauser of the Raynier Institute & Foundation.
“It is a grassroots ski safety campaign to educate local and regional school children,” Bailey said.
The videos are between two and five minutes long and cover everything from the importance of wearing a helmet to being aware of your surroundings on the mountain. The videos are short and fun, and keep kids of all ages entertained and engaged.
Last week, seven of the nine films were shown at the Palm Theatre to middle and high schoolers, explained Bailey. For the past five years, Bailey has been providing ski safety videos for schools in the area.
Four of the films were shown at the elementary school, including a new animated video titled “3 Ski's Do's and Dont's,” featuring Lady Bee and Wiley. Lady Bee and Wiley, voiced by locals Leah and Ryan Heidenreich, ride a chair lift and discuss the do's and don'ts of skiing, while displaying precisely what they mean through colorful cartoons.
Other videos like “What do you become when you wear a helmet?” feature Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club members.
“The kids love being in the videos,” said Chandler, the club’s executive director.
Before the videos, children talked about ski safety, elementary school principal Susan Altman explained.
“The videos are a great addition. Not all kids learn audibly, so the visual piece and seeing other kids model for them is super important for safety and helps them know what to expect on the mountain. We want to give them as much opportunity as they can to learn based on how they learn best, and adding that visual piece is super impactful,” Altman said.
After the animated short featuring the Telluride Avalanche Dogs finished, a wave of excitement rippled through the elementary schoolers as they realized the real-life Lady Bee and Wiley were in the gym with them. Kim Richard, one of the founders of the Telluride Avalanche Dogs Program, introduced the kids to the yellow labs.
For elementary schooler Shelby Wasserman, the dogs were her favorite part of the morning.
“I liked when the dogs were talking about being safe on the trail, and I learned that you should always wear your helmet on the ski mountain,” Shelby said.
The films have now become a staple in the schools' preparation for ski season.
“We have great kids in this town that have grown up with the videos now and are really conscious and very safe up on the mountain,” Bailey said. “But the beauty of all the videos is that they are evergreen. They're going to be used within the educational system and can be used for the next decade. Yes, the fashions will change, but the message won't. We've created a film that can be seen every year.”
Bailey, who is also an avid skier and outdoorsman, had his first film shown at Mountainfilm in 1982. Since then, Bailey has worked in commercials and PSAs. His organization, the PSA Project, which includes the ski safety campaign, recently became a “legal entity.”
Shorts from the PSA Project include a CPR and AED PSA, explaining what to do in a medical emergency, and a watershed education PSA. His films have been shown at the Nugget Theatre before and after feature films.
“The beauty of the industry is trying to come up with something new and different or hasn't been seen, or that moves people in certain ways or educates,” Bailey said.
The ski safety campaign was created when Bailey attended a talk about ski safety from the ski area. He noticed the kids were drifting off and had trouble engaging. As a filmmaker and skier, he saw an opportunity to use his background and skills to help with the lessons.
“Justin Chandler was there with the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, and I thought, we can do something here to help,” he said.
The videos are a community effort, he added, as local animators, actors and instructors were vital in creating the campaign.
“This is also in collaboration with the ski and snowboard club and instructors everywhere that have taken this safety message more seriously,” Bailey said.
The Raynier Institute & Foundation, founded by the late James “Jimmy” Widener Ray, helps fund the PSA Project. For years Ray supported the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club.
“Several years ago, Jimmy saw the need for age-appropriate ski safety videos. The Raynier Foundation would love it if we had other foundations join us in support of these fabulous public service announcement videos being produced by the PSA Project,” said Hauser, the institute's administrator.
The ski safety videos and other PSA films can be found on the PSA Project YouTube channel.
