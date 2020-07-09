Every summer, the Pinhead Institute’s Science of Cocktails event deftly combines science, fun and fundraising, while also shining a light on Pinhead’s programming, especially its summer internships.
The event traditionally features a half dozen or so mixologists, who use science to concoct fascinating cocktails for guests, with the summer interns, or “Pinterns,” on hand to discuss their equally fascinating summer “Pinternships.”
This summer, the folks at Pinhead have figured out how to retain many of these elements, but in a format suitable for the COVID-19 environment. The plan?
“We're going ahead with our Science of Cocktails party, but remotely,” Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke explained. “We will be distributing bags with ingredients and a recipe book from six local mixologists, and having patrons pick them up at the Transfer Warehouse on Saturday, July 18, from noon to 8 p.m.”
This year’s mixologists include pros from There bar, the New Sheridan Chop House, Telluride Sleighs & Wagons, caterer/blogger Wine Geek Food Freak, Trang’s Latte Art and Wood Ear.
In addition, Holbrooke added, a number of this year’s Pinterns will be stationed in physically distanced spots around the Transfer Warehouse throughout the day on Saturday, ready to chat about their summer internships while people collect their Science of Cocktails kits.
“We’re giving our kids an opportunity to talk to patrons in a very physically distanced, safe way,” Holbrooke said.
Holbrooke remarked that while the format might be different this year, she remained hopeful that Pinhead fans would still turn out Saturday to support the nonprofit, especially in these challenging times.
“Practically speaking, we get half of our tiny budget from individual donations and those are going to drop off,” she said. “We had to cancel all our spring and early summer classes. We are doing some camps this summer, but we are doing them remotely and they are heavily subsidized. I think we’ll get a third of the income we normally from our paid programming.”
In addition to financial headwinds, Holbrooke pointed to the challenges for those kids who had been selected for a Pinternship this summer. The program traditionally matches students across the region with internships in STEM-related subjects, sending them across the country and sometimes abroad.
The Pinternships typically cover diverse subjects and this year is no different with Pinterns working in a wide range of areas, including the neuroscience of addiction, plastic surgery, sharks, turtle conservation, computer science for spacecraft, equine surgery, urban and small-home architecture and more.
Some of the 2020 Pinternships, however, had to be postponed, while others will take place remotely.
“Pinhead has arranged it so that 19 out of 30 internships will still go ahead,” Holbrooke said. “Three of the kids are planning on traveling and 16 have already started or are about to start virtual internships that they will do remotely. The learning continues, even though many of the kids can’t travel.”
Rowen Kelly Warren, a Telluride High School senior who will be on hand to discuss his internship Saturday at the Transfer Warehouse, said he had been looking forward to taking up his Pinternship in the field of radio frequency (RF) engineering. Instead, he is home for the summer, but working remotely with three other Telluride seniors on a project building a mechanical arm with an antenna that will track satellites as they move across the sky and receive information from them.
“It’s a great combination of mechanical engineering and RF engineering, and a good substitute for an internship somewhere else,” Kelly Warren said. “I’m a little bit disappointed ... I would have liked the experience of going out of town and working in a professional environment.”
Holbrooke said she shares that disappointment, noting that typically participants don’t just get a chance to learn and gain hands-on experience, they also have the opportunity to travel and live independently, often for the first time.
“It’s a sad thing for us because there is so much that they get from the experience,” Holbrooke remarked.
Many of the postponed internships were in a discipline related to medicine, but Pinhead figured out a way to still give them a learning experience this summer.
“Those kids are all doing a Wilderness First Responder course, so they are still learning, still getting great experience,” Holbrooke explained.
Challenging times, for sure. Does she agree that now more than ever, science matters?
“Science is what’s going to save us,” Holbrooke said. “That wearing a mask, that 6 feet is a good idea, that outside is better than inside — you can’t figure that out without rigorous scientific process. I am proud that we promote science, in a way that we hope is super exciting. It’s lifesaving. Science has never been more important than now.”
Pick up a Science of Cocktails kit and hear from Pinterns about their Pinternships Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., at the Transfer Warehouse. For more information go to pinheadinstitute.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.