The Telluride School District earned a smiley face sticker last week after the state Department of Education released results from the 2019 Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) standardized tests.
Students across the state take the CMAS tests each spring, with assessments in math and English language arts for grades three to eight, and in science for grades five, eight and 11.
How did Telluride do in 2019?
In English, 65 percent of Telluride school district students met or exceeded performance standards, compared to 45.8 percent of students statewide.
In math, 47.6 percent of students met or exceeded performance standards, compared to a state average of 34.7 percent.
In science, 46.7 percent of Telluride students met or exceeded performance standards, compared to 30.7 percent of students statewide.
Superintendent Mike Gass said he was excited by the results and credited “hard work by our teachers and students … smaller class sizes, a commitment to communicating with our parents and our commitment in this community to early childhood education. These have had a huge impact. It means that we have a culture of achievement in our Telluride community.”
He added, “We are focused on success and achievement, but we are not chasing results. Instead, we are pushing results for all our kids.”
In compiling CMAS results, the state also calculates growth scores that measure how much progress a student makes year on year compared to other students in the state. Statewide that growth score — referred to as the Median Growth Percentile (MGP) — is around 50. An MGP above 50 means a district’s students are progressing at a faster rate than others in the state, while an MGP below 50 means they’re progressing more slowly.
In 2019, the Telluride school district recorded a 63 MGP in English and a 66 MGP in math.
“One of the things I am really excited about is that we look really good in our growth data,” Gass said. “As we look at our district, we look solid on growth across the board, which tells me that we have a system of learning. This is not just random stuff happening in the classroom. We are systematizing what we are doing. We can always do more and do it better, but we have the machine running at a pretty good clip.”
Gass said that for him, as well as district assessment and gifted education coordinator Kari Clements, a key highlight was growth in the area of mathematics.
“One of the things that we are most impressed with is that we saw some nice growth across all grade levels in math,” Gass said. “We are seeing MGP scores increase 10 to 12 points on average across grade levels. It definitely exceeds what the state is doing.”
Clements added that another highlight of the 2019 results related to “subpopulations” within the student body.
“We are showing gains in closing the gaps with our subpopulations,” she said. “For example, with our special Ed students, their growth scores came up significantly in the last few years.”
Gass attributed that jump to multiple factors.
“A couple of things have to happen for that result. One is that our specialists are addressing the specific needs of the individual student,” he said. “The other thing is I think classroom teachers are pushing the bar up for their kids. They are doing a great job of accommodating a kid’s disability, but they are not reducing their expectation of what that kid can achieve.”
Clements described a similar trend among the school district’s Hispanic students. In 2019, Hispanic students’ English assessments showed a 67.5 MGP, compared to 63 percent for the district overall. In math, Telluride’s Hispanic students recorded a 61.5 MGP, an 11-point increase in the MGP from 2018.
“Again, I think we are closing gaps,” she said. “When you look at Hispanic students who were historically performing below the benchmark, especially in English language arts, their growth percentile is at or above the benchmark.”
In another development, this year marked the second time that students in Telluride’s dual immersion program — who are now third- and fourth-graders — took the CMAS.
“Collectively, what we are seeing is that the duel immersion program is not pushing those kids to lesser results,” Gass said. “We don’t have a control group … but when you look at the growth of the fourth-graders this year, they outpaced last year’s growth in math by 10 percentage points and in English language arts by 5 percent. We continue to outpace the state every year. Dual immersion creates some complexities, but we have a plan that gets past those complexities.”
Gass — who, with Clements, presented the 2019 CMAS results Thursday to the Telluride School Board — noted that since the inception of standardized testing, the Telluride school district’s results have each year placed it among the best districts in the state, where Telluride has frequently alternated between the first and second rankings with Cheyenne Mountain School District of Colorado Springs.
This year’s rankings come out next week, and Gass said he is expecting a strong finish once again.
“We are a high-performing district, and we are one of the top districts over the whole testing cycle of the CMAS and the predecessor, the CSAPs (the Colorado Student Assessment Program),” he said. “What keeps us there is our focus on our kids.”
