The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) started the new year by looking back at recent ridership trends, including spikes on certain routes in December.
“Last month, we had one of our drivers point out that the Norwood bus had been quite crowded as of late. And it spurred kind an inquiry into that bus capacity, because we need to make sure that it's not getting uncomfortably crowded. But we also don't want to start feeling like we need to add service if the times that it is crowded are not real consistent,” SMART Operations Manager Kari Distefano explained.
According to ridership graphs provided in the monthly operations report packet, the morning Norwood bus peaked at 47 riders one day in December, while the average daily ridership throughout the month was just under 30 passengers.
“The Norwood AM weekday bus is typically a 40-passenger vehicle. This is our most crowded AM bus, since it transports not only commuters, but also students. In December, there was a day that ridership exceeded capacity,” Distefano explained in the report.
She added that the Norwood routes “are doing really well,” but “not quite so well” that would require adding service to that area. Student ridership is also high on the Norwood and Rico routes during the school year.
“We are keeping an eye on that. I think it's also worth noting that the end of the whole graph packet there, there are some graphs that show student ridership. Particularly with Rico, it's huge. The students represent the majority of our riders usually, but we're also seeing pretty high ridership from the Down Valley routes, so that's a thing to kind of keep an eye on,” Distefano said. “The Norwood and Rico students are out of district, although it's my understanding that Rico is reopening that conversation to maybe bring Rico into the (Telluride) school district, which would make sense to us because they’re 75 miles away from Dove Creek. But if our student ridership continues to be such a large part of the Norwood route, I think that's something we probably need to talk to the superintendent about.”
In 2022, the Norwood student ridership ranged between 32.8 percent and 60.0 percent, according to the operations report, while Down Valley and Rico ranged between 9.2 percent and 30.5 percent and 37.0 percent and 94.1 percent, respectively.
NEW VEHICLES
The SMART board also considered a resolution to enter into a cooperative purchase agreement with the State of Washington Department of
Transportation for the purchase of transit vehicles, which was made possible by a grant.
“In the fall of 2022, SMART received notice that it was awarded a Federal Transit Administration 5339 discretionary grant that includes funding to purchase up to 5 large heavy duty transit buses. Procurement of this type of vehicle is complex and typically includes developing technical specifications for the vehicles, getting CDOT concurrence on the bid documents and process, running an RFP selection process, securing CDOT approval of the selected vendor/manufacturer, then negotiating final pricing, production slots, and delivery timelines with the manufacturer,” SMART Executive Director David Averill explained in a memo to the board included in the meeting packet. “Furthermore, for a small agency such as SMART with limited numbers of vehicles needed (in our case up to five) running an RFP process on our own often doesn’t result in very good pricing because of the low quantity being ordered relative to what larger agencies procure for their fleet needs. For instance, the New York MTA had a recent bid out for 500 of the same type of vehicle we are looking to procure.”
SMART would benefit from taking advantage of an existing fixed price agreement, he added.
“We are still waiting for final quotes from our preferred manufacturer but each vehicle will be in the neighborhood of $650k – 80 percent of which will be covered by the 5339 grant,” Averill explained in the memo.” … For instance, SMART utilized existing CDOT price agreements for vans and small to mid-sized buses for its last several vehicle purchases. Unfortunately, CDOT does not currently have a price agreement in place for large heavy duty transit buses that SMART has been awarded funding for and has a need to procure in a timely fashion. To move forward quickly on the procurement of these much-needed vehicles, staff is proposing to enter into a Cooperative Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WADOT) to utilize its existing fixed price agreement for large transit vehicles, which is open to other Federal grant recipients such as SMART. The WADOT agreement has many suitable options available from different manufacturers that will meet SMART’s specific needs, has previously been approved by CDOT for use by its sub-recipients, and perhaps most importantly has excellent pricing that would be hard for SMART to lock in if we were running our own procurement process, mainly because of the relatively low quantity of vehicles we are procuring.”
