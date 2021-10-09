SEPT. 22
Seller: Daniel McGavock
Buyer: Goeh Jung and Young Sook Kim
Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $925,000
SEPT. 23
Seller: Randall Grant Trustee
Buyer: Robert and Lynn Hutchinson
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 311-50, Mountain Village
Price: $18,000
Seller: Homestead LLLP
Buyer: Steve and Darleen Story
Property: Vacant land, Norwood
Price: $400,000
Seller: Amy Brelsford and Murat Unal
Buyer: Love Shack LLC
Property: River Trail (vacant), Placerville
Price: $255,000
Seller: Paul and Nancy Talmey
Buyer: Patricia Bode Trust and Todd Kunkel
Property: 395 Flying Husky Trail
Price: $1.855 million
Seller: Peter Dodge
Buyer: Stephen and Nicole Finger
Property: 1422 Wagner Way, Telluride
Price: $7.995 million
Seller: 632 West Columbia LLC
Buyer: Christopher and Patricia Arndt
Property: West Columbia Ave. (vacant), Telluride
Price: $2.7 million
Seller: Farrar Living Trust
Buyer: Tye Jensen and Sarah Klaben
Property: 60 Sunrise Circle, Telluride
Price: $1.584 million
SEPT. 24
Seller: Amy Cannon
Buyer: Stephen Sonke and Juli Shore-Sonke
Property: 619 West Columbia Ave. No. 141, Telluride
Price: $490,000
Seller: Dyer Family Trust
Buyer: 8091 Preserve LLC
Property: 8091 Preserve Drive, Telluride
Price: $7.6 million
Seller: Martin Ebright
Buyer: Doug’s Mtn LLC
Property: 1332 East Colorado Ave. No. 205, Telluride
Price: $230,000
SEPT. 27
Seller: Quisenberry Family Trust
Buyer: Kate Tocatjian
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 316-11, Mountain Village
Price: $49,000
Seller: Joel Samuelson and Christen Hanley
Buyer: Cole Dissinger
Property: South Reserve Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $105,000
Seller: Hayden and Audrey Cadwallader
Buyer: Darlene Drown
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-8, Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
SEPT. 29
Seller: Claville and Sharon Blanchard
Buyer: Sara Vavra
Property: 155 Hayden View Trail, Placerville
Price: $1.8 million
SEPT. 30
Seller: Robert and Barbara Hall
Buyer: Charles and Leslie Leaver
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 302-56, Mountain Village
Price: $70,000
Seller: JG Melton Condo LP
Buyer: CW Properties LLC
Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive units 4CC and 4GG, Mountain Village
Price: $375,000
Seller: William and Ellen Walton
Buyer: Bonnie Hay
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 212-11, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
OCT. 1
Seller: Carl and Gloria Luff
Buyer: Andrew and Angela McMann
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 518, Telluride
Price: $1.25 million
Seller: Cheatham Trust
Buyer: Herve and Isabelle Chain
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 213-5, Mountain Village
Price: $47,000
Seller: 8823 Holdings LLC
Buyer: Mark Callender and Suzanne Nikolaus
Property: Lone Cone Meadows Lane (vacant), Norwood
Price: $150,000
OCT. 4
Seller: Dale and Lori Grubb
Buyer: J and Leigh Brown
Property: Elk Wallow Road (TBD), Placerville
Price: $200,000
Seller: Matthew Renz
Buyer: Eric Volkman and Kendall Burman
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 411-7, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
OCT. 5
Seller: Jake and Sonja Ames
Buyer: Delton and Blair Poole
Property: 215 West San Juan Ave. Unit 103FH, Telluride
Price: $321,483.60
Seller: WO Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert and Nancy McClain
Property: 360 South Pine St. No. 3, Telluride
Price: $1.4 million
OCT. 6
Seller: Kennedy Family
Buyer: Moran Mountain Properties LLC
Property: Vischer Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $2.595 million
Seller: Ellen Yarrell
Buyer: Theo and Renate Fleisch
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 505-1, Mountain Village
Price: $110,000
Seller: Greg Craig
Buyer: Matthew Baker and Benjamin Malnar
Property: Peninsula Drive (vacant), Placerville
Price: $735,000
Seller: Margaret Bercovitz
Buyer: Bamba and Biggins Trust
Property: Albert J Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $669,000
Seller: Scott and Mary Heape
Buyer: Claude Guidi and Wayne Lewis
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. P52, Mountain Village
Price: $84,000
OCT. 7
Seller: Gordon and Carole Hulst
Buyer: Daniel Cooper
Property: North Gurley Lake Drive, Norwood
Price: $175,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.