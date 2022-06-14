The deadline for the Sunnyside housing lottery is fast approaching, and Telluride Director of Housing Melanie Wasserman wants to make sure everyone who is interested in potentially grabbing one of the rental units has their applications in order before Tuesday, June 21, at noon.
After next week’s deadline, Wasserman plans to have the list of people who qualified finalized and posted online June 24. The lottery will be held June 30 at noon in Rebekah Hall.
A collaboration between the Town of Telluride and San Miguel County, the 30-unit affordable housing project includes townhomes, an apartment and tiny homes (a mixture of one-to-four-bedroom units). The town and the county will also reserve two units each, which may be used to house employees, and there will be a four-bedroom unit reserved for an in-home day care facility. Five units will be reserved for current residents of Shandoka’s F Building, which is set to get a facelift, who qualify.
As of Monday, nearly 45 completed applications had been submitted, Wasserman explained, but those numbers will most likely increase significantly within the week.
“We've gotten a great response so far. We've had, as of right now, around 45 households apply. But I really think over the next week that that number will double, at least. So it's been a good response so far, but I feel like a lot of folks are kind of waiting until the last minute. The application is fairly involved. There's a lot of puzzle pieces that have to come together for people to submit a fully completed application, so I think that's part of it, too. People are needing more time to gather all of that information,” she added. “There's a bit of a tidal wave at the very end, and I think that’s going to happen this time. I've just spoken with so many people, and we've been doing these lottery question and answer sessions at the library that have been, for the most part, very well attended, and a lot of those folks who attended them haven't submitted their applications yet.”
One of the biggest difference for the Sunnyside lottery compared to past rental lotteries is people seeking multiple-bedroom units must declare who is in their household on their application.
“I think that piece is a little bit different. So in the past, if you had two adults, people could apply independently, and maybe possibly increase their odds of getting chosen. And then if one person won, they take that unit. But in this lottery, you have to declare who's in your household ahead of time, and that can also help increase your odds. If you have more people, and kind of collectively, your points add up to more entries. But it also determines what unit sizes you're eligible for. Because based on your household size, you have to meet those minimum and maximum occupancy requirements,” Wasserman explained. “I think that part of it is a little bit harder for folks to wrap their head around, there's just a little bit less freedom on how you go about applying, you have to commit early.”
Qualifications, which were initially recommended by the Sunnyside Project Committee and approved by Telluride Town Council in April, call for each qualified household receiving one entry, with additional entries possible based on receiving points. Five points will earn one additional entry. According to a staff memo to the Telluride Housing Authority, additional points towards lottery entries can be earned for working an average of 40 or more verifiable hours a week for the last 12 months or more than 2,000 verifiable hours in the last 12 months; or tenure working in the Telluride R-1 School District, with two points for three and up to five years, four points for five to 10 years and six points for 10 or more years. Those who spent four or more high school years in either Telluride High School or the Telluride Mountain School can also qualify for additional points.
While there’s one lottery packet per household, every adult in the household must submit a resident application and be approved, Wasserman explained. She added that the housing department will help with people with their applications, but it’s best to reach out or stop by sooner rather than later now.
“I would say the one exception to that is noon on June 21, which is our deadline. If somebody shows up with a really incomplete application, they're not going to get that same luxury, which is part of the reason we're really trying to get people to get their applications in as soon as possible,” Wasserman said.
She, like many area officials, recognizes the need for more affordable housing options across the board, each lottery crucial to those who are able to secure a spot.
“I would say the emotions range from excited to desperate. It's a really, really tough housing market right now. And I think our need for housing really ranges dramatically. I think in every area, whether it's rental or for sale, there's a fairly desperate need for all types of housing in our community at this point,” Wasserman said.
The rent rage is $1,198 to $2,565. Rents include all utilities except 75 percent of water, sewage and trash. Occupants will also be responsible for cable and internet.
The development is also designed to a Net-Zero energy standard, with onsite solar oﬀsetting the project’s annual energy use. There will be no natural gas connection to the site. The design and build team is tracking the development’s carbon footprint. The carbon calculator was funded in part by Colorado’s Department of Local Aﬀairs.
The county-owned, four-acre parcel was annexed to the town in enabling access to sewer and water, and to utilize town’s onsite development expertise. The town will also manage zoning, cash subsidies and fee waivers.
For more information, visit the Telluride Housing Department page on the town website at telluride-co.gov.
