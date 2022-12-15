Members of a Pinhead Institute FIRST Tech Challenge team kicking back at a competition earlier this year — just one element of a busy year for the STEM-centric nonprofit. Next up on the Pinhead calendar is ornament making in the THS STEM lab Friday from 3:15-6:15 p.m. and on Dec. 22, 12-3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Anagnostou)