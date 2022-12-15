If you see Sarah Holbrooke or any of her Pinhead Institute colleagues on the street, you might want to give them a high five.
“Whew!” Holbrooke said recently. “We have had a very busy year.”
She’s not joking. Programming at the nonprofit, which promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) across the region, has been robust throughout 2022 with record-breaking participation in some cases, according to Holbrooke, Pinhead’s executive director.
Most recently, Pinhead staff headed to Naturita to oversee schoolkids building well-engineered gingerbread bridges, and are holding ornament-making events, including sessions Friday from 3:15-6:15 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Telluride High School STEM lab.
Prior to that, an early December Hour of Code turned into a standing-room-only gathering, pulling 50 kids to the Wilkinson Public Library for the session.
Pinhead casts its net wide geographically too, with staff members racking up the miles this year, as they crisscrossed the region to work with kids from Olathe to Cortez, Ouray to Nucla.
And it wasn’t just youngsters whose minds were engaged. Grown-up-friendly talks examined topics from race and health equity to artificial intelligence and health-monitoring wearables.
Now, as the year winds down, Holbrooke said she is focused on a favorite task: sifting through the applications for next summer’s “Pinternships.” The popular Pinhead program sends regional high school students to universities, research institutes, businesses and government entities across the country for a STEM-related summer internship.
“We’ll decide by the end of December who our 2023 interns are,” she said. “It’s so interesting each year to see what the interest range is. Last year, it was definitely engineering. This year, there seems to be a lot of kids interested in neuroscience.”
Each fall, after their internships are complete, the Pinterns then take to the Sheridan Opera House stage to share their experiences with the community, something that the 30 interns of 2022 did this fall.
“The kids had really interesting things to say,” Holbrooke said. “It’s such high-level, in-depth learning for them.”
Also still ongoing are robotics competitions. Pinhead provides funding, oversight and coaches for teams of students from schools in Dolores, Naturita, Norwood, Ouray and Telluride who work after school devising and building their robots in preparation for competitions that culminate in state championships.
“Three of our seven FIRST Lego League robotics teams have gone on to State so far, with our two high school FIRST Tech Challenge teams still to compete in January,” Holbrooke said. “To have three teams from these tiny towns advancing to State is pretty impressive.”
The year’s after-school classes, like Maker Mondays, MAD LABS and Lego robotics, finished up in November with the new semester beginning in January.
“We’ve never had more participation than we had this year,” Holbrooke said.
She added that the classes are taught by Ashley Federici, formerly a Telluride School District paraprofessional.
“With her experience, Ashley knows how to work with kids with different learning differences,” Holbrooke said. “This is important to us. The more we normalize differences, the better we are as service providers to the kids we work with. We even had a local mom reach out the other day to say that her kids adore Ashley and Pinhead is their favorite thing all week. We feel lucky to have her.”
For her part, Federici pointed to the range of STEM topics the classes cover and the satisfaction of watching the kids learn.
“What I love most about our after-school classes is being able to teach a wide variety of topics within the fields of STEM and being able to expose young students to them,” she said. “I notice that some students are very drawn to engineering and excel when we’re building structures, and others want to learn everything there is to know about marine life. I love watching students' passions grow and evolve with our hands-on activities. I hope that our classes inspire the next generation of STEM professionals.”
Also beginning in January is Pinhead PE.
“It’s an interesting alternative for the families whose kids don’t want to do Ski PE, or who can’t,” she said. “For these kids, we’re offering Pinhead PE. The kids come to us and they get time outdoors and a lot of hands-on science time.”
In addition, after the pandemic slowed the program, Scholars in the Schools came back in force in September. The series brings renowned scientists to regional schools to talk about their work, gatherings that Holbrooke described as fascinating and inspiring.
And, as if Pinhead’s 2023 calendar wasn’t already full, Holbrooke said, NASA recently selected the nonprofit to take part in Universe of Learning, a program open to Smithsonian Affiliates like Pinhead.
Holbrooke explained that the organization is aiming to roll out the program in schools where they are less active, like those in Montrose and Cortez.
“They’ll be looking at outer space, astrophysics and aerospace engineering, and that is for upper elementary-aged kids, which is a great age to spark their interest,” she said.
As she looks back on the year, Holbrooke remarked that an element of Pinhead programming that she is especially proud of is an emphasis on accessibility, whether it’s making STEM accessible for rural kids, low-income kids, kids with learning differences or kids who think STEM isn’t for them.
Said Holbrooke, “We are building communities, and this is important to us.”
For more, visit pinheadinstitute.org.
