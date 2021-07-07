While everyone, all over the county, is invited to special western heritage events this month in Norwood, the east end of the county may not be aware that they’re not only welcome — their presence is actually requested at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds.
July 10-17 marks the annual San Miguel Basin Fair, something local kids have been prepping for the last several months, and some of them who are doing a beef projects a full year. All families are invited to come watch the livestock shows, where youth exhibit animals they’ve personally raised, some for market and some for breeding purposes.
There are lambs to see, goats to pet and a heifer to catch. (Truly, there is a catch-a-heifer contest, and the winner is required to show the animal at next year’s county fair. Any youth interested should register in advance with the Fair Board by emailing Regan Snyder at reganlisnyder@gmail.com.)
The fair culminates July 17 with the junior livestock auction, and individuals and businesses are invited to come down and purchase a local, farm-raised animal — beef, lamb, pork and more — for household consumption. (Don’t worry. Buyers don’t take the animal home and butcher it themselves. Butchering is handled by a Western Slope business, and the meat is later available for pickup.)
Not only can the livestock purchase be a tax write-off, the money supports kids from San Miguel County who are record-keeping and learning what it means to raise local food for the region.
And there’s the annual rodeo. Last year, due to the COVID pandemic and the ongoing arena improvements that were made possible through a Great Outdoors Colorado grant, the Norwood Roping Club couldn’t produce a rodeo. Not having it, no doubt, felt awful for West End cowboys who’ve kept the tradition going for more than 100 years.
For 2021, rodeo is back on, and anyone in Telluride who’s itching to put on some cowboy boots and throw back some cold beer while watching an action-packed rodeo need not worry about a sober driver.
Telluride Express will run a rodeo shuttle both nights, July 30-31, and folks on the east end can depart from the courthouse at 5 p.m. and later be safely escorted back up the hill.
Liz Foley, a local cowgirl who straddles both ends of San Miguel County, helped dream up the shuttle, and she wants to make sure all are aware they can easily get to and from what is one of the biggest festivities of summer in these parts.
“Just $5 to the bus driver,” Foley said. “Thank you, Telluride Express! Limited seating, so show up on time for the bus!”
Once there, from the comfort of the grandstands and with vendors on site for food and drink, spectators can watch the mutton bustin’, where local youth sign up to ride wild sheep, along with the saddle bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, barrel racing and more.
Renowned horse trainer and Mustang Makeover winner, who happens to live in the Ridgway area, Madison Shambaugh will also give an equine performance. Known publicly as “Mustang Maddy,” she’ll demonstrate her ability to communicate with wild horses using no saddle, bridle or bit.
Rodeo tickets can always be purchased at the gate at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds, but also online at sanmiguelbasinrodeo.com/tickets.
The circus, which would have taken place Saturday at 7 p.m., has been canceled.
