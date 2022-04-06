The members of Telluride’s Commission for Community Assistance, the Arts and Special Events (CCAASE) volunteer their time not only to annually award town grant money to the region’s arts and community service nonprofits, but to manage a busy events calendar and schedule who hangs a banner over Colorado Avenue, and when. It’s a testament to the board’s dedication that, despite vacation and travel plans, some members attended Wednesday’s brief monthly meeting even if they were on the beach or in a parked car in another town. Such is the advantage of the Zoom meeting platform. With a quorum of members present, plus two town staffers, CCAASE made short work of an agenda that mostly concerned calendar date requests from several local organizations.
What’s apparent, now that the pandemic seems to be ebbing significantly, is that this summer will witness the return of a number of events that were withdrawn the last two years as a result of public health orders issued to keep populations safe. The CCAASE board unanimously approved all seven calendar date requests on its agenda, events that begin as soon as next month.
Tri-County Health Network asked for, and received approval, for its Celebration of Life, which will be held in Elks Park, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. According to Tri-County’s application for the date, the event will “allow family members, community members, and staff a time to celebrate, remember, honor and grieve collectively for those that have died in the past 18 months. The service will also be open to the public who want to grieve the loss of loved ones. The act of lighting a candle in honor of those who have passed is a centuries-old tradition that allows us to express what we cannot communicate with words. By lighting a candle for our loved ones, we remember and honor their lives and memories. We will read poems, have acoustic music, read the names of those who have passed away in the past 18 months in San Miguel County.”
Tri-County representative Laura Hoover was on-hand via Zoom.
“We're having this service for family members and community members and staff from Tri-County Health Network and Touch of Care Hospice to celebrate remember, honor and collectively grieve all of those that we have lost in the last 18 months in our community,” Hoover said.
Also in May, the Telluride Education Foundation (TEF) is planning a Tacos and Tequila fundraiser at the Transfer Warehouse. On tap for that event will be a silent auction, paddle raise, a food truck offering tacos and live music. TEF is a nonprofit that supports the Telluride school district. To date, TEF has raised approximately $95,000 for teacher and paraprofessional grants, teacher and staff appreciation, teacher and staff emotional wellness, student experiential grants, student social and emotional wellness, student morale, and COVID-related expenses. The approved event will take place May 11.
At the Transfer Warehouse June 3 will be a fundraiser for Rainbow Preschool, which includes Rascals and Rockies early childhood programs. The organization will also be celebrating 50 years of caring for the area’s youngest residents.
June will also mark the return of the Elks’ longstanding tradition of Huck Finn and Becky Thatcher Day. Young ones are treated to a day fishing, wagon rides and a barbeque that takes place in Telluride Town Park June 4. Kids are encouraged to dress up like the characters in Mark Twain’s classic tales.
July is a month that seems to burst at the seams with both visitors and events. The Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association will be throwing its July 3 concert in Mountain Village, part of a series of events over the July 4 weekend that offer family-friendly attractions. Other events concurrently on tap for that weekend include the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Plein Air Festival and the Telluride Arts Community Party, as well as traditional July 4 activities such as the parade on Colorado Avenue and the Fireman’s Barbeque in Telluride Town Park.
Easing into fall and winter, CCAASE also approved dates for the Sept. 24 Mountains to Desert Ride, staged by the nonprofit Just For Kids, and the Palm Arts Winter Dance Recital Dec. 10-12. For Mountains to Desert, a bike ride fundraiser, was virtual in 2021, so this year’s event marks a return to the road leading from Telluride and ending in Gateway.
In other CCAASE news, staff reminded the board that beginning at its May 4 meeting, the meeting format will be transitioning from Zoom-only to a hybrid version in which members will convene in person at Rebekah Hall, while members of the public will continue to attend via Zoom.
With business concluded swiftly, CCAASE chair, Sasha Cucciniello, adjourned the meeting after just 22 minutes after being called to order.
