Fourth of July in Telluride starts with the Rundola. The annual holiday race from the Telluride gondola station to San Sophia is in its 11th year, and after the 2020 event required several operational changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telluride Foundation, which organizes the event, was determined to open the beloved Rundola to more participants this year in a more traditional format.
“The Rundola is now a well-established Telluride tradition that kicks off the Fourth of July. The foundation started the race to add an athletic component to the holiday, which reflects the spirit of the community,” said Katie Singer, the foundation’s events director. “It means a lot to all of us to start the day off early with a family friendly event.”
In ensuring a safe and fun event this Fourth of July, the foundation again worked closely with San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin and race professionals, particularly in determining a participant capacity limit.
“The Rundola is a Fourth of July tradition in Telluride. We are proud to have held a safe race last year under the guidance of the county health department and look forward to doing so again this year. We are grateful for the county’s guidance this year as we slowly increase capacity and gear up for another great event,” Singer said.
This year’s race will be capped at 475 participants, she added. There will also be no common water filling stations; registration and bib pick up will be non-contact; and there will be no award ceremony immediately following the race. Awards and prizes will be available for pick up the day after the race, on July 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the Telluride Foundation office, or they’ll be mailed to the winners. Following current county guidelines, vaccinated racers are not required to wear a mask, though all non-vaccinated racers are asked to wear a mask when they cannot distance from fellow participants.
“Given that the virus is still very present in our communities, it's wonderful to see organizations like Telluride Foundation and events like the Rundola implementing COVID safety precautions, even when they are not required," Franklin said in a news release. "We look forward to a safe and active summer thanks to continued efforts in the interest of everybody's health and safety.”
While Telluride officials previously canceled the annual Fourth of July parade down Main Street, as well as fireworks, the Rundola will be at 8 a.m. Runners start at the Oak Street gondola station and finish at the top of the ridge, between the top of Lift 7 and the nature center. Runners can choose their own route up the mountain by either taking the 4,600-foot Telluride Trail, with an average grade of 13 percent, or bushwhacking straight up the mountain for an even steeper climb. There is an elevation gain of 1,810 feet. The course record is held by Daniel Kraft, who finished the race in 21 minutes, 43.36 seconds in 2012. The women's record is held by Nora Coennen, with a time of 27 minutes, 29.81 seconds in 2013.
A family event, the Rundola early bird registration price of $35 through Monday. Prices will increase to $40 after then, and again to $45, starting July 2 or until the race is full. Participants must register in one of the following categories: boys 12 and under; men 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 or 60-plus; girls 12 and under; or women 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, or 60-plus. Medals will be awarded for the top three finishers in each category, as well as receive a prize from Telluride Sports and The Northface. The fastest overall man and woman will each win a new Yeti cooler and a gift certificate to the National. Visit my.raceresult.com/169070 to register.
“Registration is open, and we have many participants gearing up for the race,” Singer said. “I am thankful to our sponsors, Yeti Coolers, Telluride Sports, Telluride Express, Payscape, the National, Telluride Eco Cleaners, Telluride Properties, Northface, Lumiere Telluride, Home Loan Insurance, Pinnacle Electric and Alpine Bank. Because of our sponsors, we can offer a quality race at an affordable price.”
She added Tuesday that “registration is increasing daily, and we are half full, so sign up soon.”
Prize sponsor The North Face Telluride in Mountain Village will be hosting a free Vectiv trail shoes demo exclusively for Rundola racers, as well. Participants can check in at the Vectiv demo tent when they pick up their race packets July 3 between 10 a.m. and noon. Vectiv demo participants will be eligible to pick up some The North Face Telluride swag, enter a raffle to win a pair of Vectiv trail shoes and other prizes, and qualify for a special gift with purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.