Carbondale resident Russ Andrews is working to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Andrews told the Daily Planet on Thursday that he filed Federal Elections Commission forms earlier this month for the 2024 GOP nomination.
“I think Lauren Boebert has a misunderstanding of what her job is,” Andrews said. “If I get elected — when I get elected — my job will be to fight and battle for Congressional District 3.”
Andrews said that means standing up for rural Colorado in Washington, D.C., where he wants to focus on increasing federal remittances for the 27 counties in the district. Andrews said in 2022, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District “trailed the average Colorado district in federal remittances by $1.1 billion.” Andrews said he wants more money put into fixing roads.
“She brought in a little over $4.9 billion, the average district is $6.1 billion,” he said. “So what’s the problem? Lauren voted against a bill last year that would have brought greater infrastructure.”
Andrews, 65, said he has been a speaker on KNFO radio for years and has researched issues important to Coloradans and said, “Rural America is being overlooked.” He said as a Republican he wants to reach across the aisle.
“I am a devout conservative, but the acrimony I see in Washington is beyond the pale. It doesn’t lend itself to getting things done,” he said. “I think she (Boebert) is there to proselytize the Bible and Christianity and solve the moral issues of the country. It lends itself to getting on cable news, but it doesn’t lend itself to getting business done.”
Andrews said in addition to fighting for rural America and increasing federal remittances, he wants to see a compromise on abortion rights.
“One of my other primary initiatives is to codify a woman’s right to choose,” Andrews said. “That is something that differentiates me from Lauren. She has introduced legislation to ban the morning-after pill. It took me decades to get here … I could support abortion between 12 and 22 weeks.”
Andrews said he voted for former President Donald Trump twice and Boebert twice.
“I’m done with Donald Trump, and I’m done with Lauren Boebert,” Andrews said. “Trump has some good policy ideas, but his personality is a minus 10. He has a bad personality.”
He said he hopes Republicans can move away from the “silliness of the Trump administration.”
He wasn’t impressed by Boebert’s personality either. He described Boebert as “very extreme, she rubs people the wrong way. She’s immature. She’s always wanting to start a fight with people.”
Andrews vowed to meet every mayor in the 27 counties and listen to voters and public officials such as sheriffs and councilors to learn what they think and begin to work toward common ground. He said in the coming weeks he hopes to travel to southwest Colorado to talk to people in the rural communities.
He said he is also campaigning on ideas around wildlife management, nuclear and hydrogen energy, and finding solutions for dead trees impacted by beetles. He said he is skeptical of expanding electric vehicles and said he does not favor a ban on combustion engines.
“There are 834 million trees dead from beetle kill that are lying on the forest floor,” he explained. “I think I researched that it gives off 25 percent more global warming gasses than what it would give off if it was used for lumber or something. Instead of charging people to drag these logs out of the forest, flip the paradigm to pay them instead.”
When the Daily Planet asked Andrews about his opinion on housing needs and initiatives in Colorado, he said it’s an issue he is ready to learn more about.
“I think housing is more of a local issue, but if I meet the mayor of Telluride and they say they need federal dollars to help with housing, I am all for it,” Andrews said. “I want to go to D.C. and work to bring back more money to our district.”
Andrews said he is a 29-year Coloradan and works as a financial adviser. He earned a marine engineering degree from SUNY Maritime College.
He said he wants voters to know that he is invested in communities in Colorado, having taught at the Aspen Junior Golf Foundation and served as a judge for “the World Cup, NORAM and FIS ski races in the Aspen area for nearly a decade” and was an ambassador for the Snowmass ski area.
Andrews now has a website at russ4cd3.com for anyone who wants to learn more about his campaign.
