"The Winds have welcomed you with softness. The sun has blessed you with his warm hands. You have flown so high and so well, that God has joined you in your laughter. And he has set you gently back again into the loving arms of Mother Earth."
Friends and community members of the box canyon are invited to a celebration of life for Steve Tilton Saturday, July 9th, 2-6 p.m., at the Core Area and Warming Hut of Telluride Town Park. BYOC (bring your own chair + cup).
