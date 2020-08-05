Effective at midnight on July 16, wearing a mask indoors became the law in Colorado, per an order from Gov. Jared Polis.
Face coverings are legally required in public indoor spaces by Ouray County, as well (they are also required when waiting outdoors in line makes it impossible to maintain a six-foot distance from others).
Ouray County’s Public Health Order Number 10, which recently extended the facial-covering mandate(s) through Aug. 27, cited Montrose Memorial Hospital emergency specialist Andrew Yeowell, M.D. in its rationale for the requirement: “A key transmission for Covid-19 is by droplet spread of saliva from the mouths of people when speaking, coughing or sneezing, and research shows some evidence that covering your mouth and nose when around others reduces the rate of the infection through droplet spread by as much as 33 percent.”
An infection rate reduction of as much as one third is no small thing — not when 4.7 million cases of the highly-transmissible novel coronavirus have been diagnosed so far in the U.S. and more than 157,000 (and counting) people have died.
Dr. Yeowell was hardly alone in his assessment of the virus’ transmission: A meta-analysis of 172 studies examining various interventions to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 and the coronaviruses SARS and MERS published by The Lancet in June, for example, found that mask wearing significantly lowers the risk of viral transmission.
In this reporter’s unscientific foray around Ridgway recently, compliance with mask wearing seemed widespread. A group of visitors, who all wished to remain anonymous, nevertheless shared what they’d noticed: “Everyone’s wearing masks. People are behaving themselves.”
Kim Henderson, a partner in longtime local retailer Lupita’s Bazaar, says she has mostly observed the same.
“My mom, Susan Baker, has built this building. She’s been very influential in Ridgway,” Henderson said. “We’ve taken mask-wearing very seriously. Our belief is we need to be safe for ourselves and our customers.”
Even before mask-wearing became mandatory, Henderson requested that customers don them.
“I’ve had just one woman who refused,” she said. “When I asked her to wear a mask, she said, ‘That’s illegal!’ I replied, ‘No it’s not. This is our store, and this is for our health, and for yours.’”
Customer Beverly Martensen, the deputy city clerk for the City of Ouray, agreed.
“The hard thing is, this has become political, and it’s not. It’s a matter of health,” Henderson said, “and it should be a matter of respect. I have five masks. I even found them for my parents. They said, ‘I won’t wear a mask. I won’t do it.’ I said, ‘Think about the people exposed all day to others. Do it out of respect.’”
The state and county mandates, Martensen said, “Have made it a little easier for business owners” to ask customers to wear facial coverings.
Yet ironically, some businesses appear to be making it easier for customers to do just the opposite. At least three Ridgway establishments have posted signs outside their entrances stating that customers with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask are exempt from state and county orders.
The signs go on to say that “due to HIPPA and the 4th Amendment,” a business owner is legally prevented from asking about a customer’s medical condition. “Therefore, if we see you without a mask,” one sign reads, “we will assume you have a medical condition. You will be welcome inside to support our business!!!!”
Similar signs have appeared at businesses from Michigan to Maine to Virginia and Ohio, according to a recent story in USA Today, which asked Alan Meisel, a University of Pittsburgh professor of law and bioethics, about the HIPAA and Fourth Amendment claims.
In short, they’re irrelevant, Maisel replied: “HIPAA prescribes rules as to how health care providers, insurers and business associates must protect the privacy information about patients and prevents them from disclosing information except in limited circumstances. It simply does not apply to anything else.”
As for the Fourth Amendment, it protects individuals from unreasonable searches and seizures “by the government.”
“Neither HIPAA nor the Fourth or Fifth Amendment applies to individuals or business owners, so the claims in posts that assert this are FALSE,” Fact Check columnist Camille Calder wrote. “It is legal for a business owner to ask an unmasked store patron why he or she is not wearing a mask, even if that means asking about a medical condition.”
Ridgway Mayor John Clark says there is no motive to passing or enforcing mask-wearing laws other than public health.
“We’re trying to educate people about the truth behind this,” Clark said. “I can’t say it enough; we’re just trying to keep people from dying. It’s that simple.”
For that matter, there’s no truth “to the idea that mask-wearing is somehow an affront to your rights or your civil liberties,” Clark said. “It’s really just a matter of respect for your fellow human beings.”
At least one local citizen has noticed the “HIPPA” signage and is no longer sure whether to patronize businesses that display it. It all comes down to money, this person pointed out. It’s a tough tightrope to walk: Local businesses need tourist dollars, this person pointed out, “but in shoulder season, they need locals’ dollars. I would like to support my local businesses, but some of them aren’t supporting the health and safety of this community. I’ll remember this for a long time.” (This person, who did not want to be identified, knows people who have had the virus and is aware of “the devastation it can bring.”)
“The good thing is, the vast majority” of local businesses “are taking it seriously,” Ouray County Commissioner Ben Tisdel said. “The ones disobeying are absolutely getting a free ride on the backs of the rest, who are doing the major lift, going the extra mile to enforce and comply. In order to maintain the effectiveness of voluntary compliance, we probably do need to step up the level of enforcement. The main message that I’ve been trying to send is, if these people want to see the schools open — if they have kids, and don’t want to see them homeschooled — one of the best things they can do is to get people to wear a mask. The schools will take it seriously, and so will the parents.”
It is true “that under county orders, there are certain exemptions for not wearing a mask, for children under age 10 and for people with certain health conditions,” Tisdel added. “But most people — I’d say the vast majority — are fully capable of wearing one. This makes me concerned for these businesses’ employees, and the people who have to go inside to purchase something from one of these businesses. It’s not about politics; the virus will only be defeated by science.”
Speaking of science: The latest indicates that hand-washing and social distancing are still important, but that the risk of the virus being transmitted by surfaces is somewhat less than researchers originally believed.
“We think the virus is primarily transmitted by short-range droplets and aerosols from someone who talks or sneezes and breathes, and you’re close by,” said Daniel Pastula M.D., a neuroinfectious disease expert at UCHealth. “Increasing evidence suggests that mask-wearing not only prevents an infectious” — possibly asymptomatic —“person’s droplets from traveling further, now we have data that masks partially protect the wearer, too.”
The adage seen around town, “My mask protects you; your mask protects me,” is only partially true, in other words. Now we know: my mask helps to protect myself.
And there’s more good news: “There’s increasing evidence that universal masking also results in less-severe infections,” Pastula said.
By contrast, “Without universal masking, when a lot of people from different households are inside, close together, that’s a high risk for a Covid-19 outbreak,” he added. “The best thing that a business can do is to encourage mask-wearing among its customers and employees.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment offers “comprehensive guidance for workplaces if they want to mitigate outbreaks” of the novel coronavirus, Dr. Pastula said (go to covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance to learn more). For how mask wearing helps to slow the virus’ spread, visit UCHealth at tinyurl.com/yxd85rrx.
