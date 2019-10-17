David Oyster is running a low-key campaign. He’s employing social media platforms to disseminate his views and encourage dialogue, as well as writing letters to the editor and getting others to support him by penning letters of their own. And he also campaigns the old fashioned way.
“I get out on the street and talk to people,” he said. “I learn what they’re thinking and what they want.”
Oyster first set foot in Telluride in 1987 with his then-wife and unborn child. When employment opportunities proved insufficient to support his family, they went back to Los Angeles, but left behind the home they built on the east side of town. He knew he would eventually return.
“We fell in love with this place,” he said. “This was the place we wanted to make a commitment.”
When he returned in 2004, “divorced and dazed,” the military veteran and career filmmaker met the late Bob Saunders, who encouraged him to get involved in the community by seeking elected office. Oyster was elected to Telluride Town Council in 2007 and served one term. He was rebuffed in his bid to become mayor at the conclusion of his term.
He calls himself “a fiscal conservative and a social liberal” and is keen to protect the healthy reserves currently built into town’s budget.
He points to a lifetime in various leadership roles as part of what makes him qualified to serve, including his Bronze Star military service “even though it was a war with which I disagreed.” People, he said, “have generally liked to work with me.”
In the most basic of terms, Oyster says his love for Telluride is stimulus enough for putting himself through the rigors of an election campaign.
“It’s pretty much that simple,” he tells potential voters. “I love this place and I will do the best job for you and I will listen to you.”
Name: David F. Oyster
Please list any boards/organizations/nonprofits/committees in which you are involved with/support: I am a member of the Telluride Elks. I support Telluride Arts, The Palm Theatre, KOTO Radio and Telluride Theatre. I provide patient transportation for Tri-County Health Network through Lyft.
How would you describe your leadership style?: Attentive, directed, firm without being hard, compassionate. A good leader gets people to do things that they didn’t even know they wanted to do and inspires people who want to do things to do them better. A leader is a teacher, a listener and a motivator.
Why do you want to serve as mayor of Telluride?: Telluride has been my spiritual home since I first came here for the Film Festival in September of 1997. We have lost some of that spirit in our rush to grow and prosper. We can’t go back, but we can restore the spirit of community that has been eroded. Telluride has been used like an old tart for many years … exploited, traded, bought and sold. It is time to give her the respect she is due, and I will lead us in that direction.
What do you consider Telluride’s three most pressing issues and why?:
Transparency in government: The citizenry has a right to know what is being done with their tax dollars and why. I don’t like tax increases, but our list of needs and wants, our goals and objectives, require operating cash. Taxes and fees are one way to raise that cash. It then needs to be spent judiciously and responsibly.
Housing: This is just an inarguable need. If we are going to have a vibrant community that has a viable workforce, we must find a way to provide them the opportunity for affordable housing. I say opportunity because housing is not one of our inalienable rights. People who want to work for it must have the opportunity to attain it.
Infrastructure: All across the nation, states and communities are facing infrastructure crises. Our winters are very hard on our roads, water and sewer systems. Repairing and replacing these systems is critical to our quality of life. We have spent $20 million on a water treatment plant that is designed to supply us with all of the quality water that we need well into the future. There is still some work to be done to bring that plant up to, and maintain, full capacity. The Mill Creek water plant requires some significant upgrades and improvements. The wastewater treatment plant will need significant upgrades and repairs to keep pace with changing federal and state regulations. The plant may even have to be replaced at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars. I personally have explored technologies that are cost effective but, alas, may not work in our challenging environment. Our roads must be constantly repaired; it is an ongoing and expensive process. When I was on council, we established a Roads and Alleys fund to allocate revenue dollars for road repair; such a fund had not existed before our council created it.
What is your definition of community health? Is Telluride healthy? Why or why not?: Community health can be roughly divided into two general categories, physical health and mental health. Both of those categories are tied into what amounts to a national health crisis fomented by the national governments complete dysfunction in establishing sane health care policy. We may have to find a way to step up and take care of our own.
We have good health care here provided by a group of talented and caring physicians and health care staff. Our medical center is adequate for providing most health care and knows to send on to Montrose or Grand Junction what can’t be handled here. The Tri-County Health Network is a tremendous asset for our regional health care. It is also very cost effective as it is staffed by Vistas (Volunteers in Service to America), created back in the Kennedy/Johnson era and, lo and behold, it has survived. One of their services in transportation of patients for their medical appointments. That service is provided through Lyft. I am a Lyft driver for medical transports.
Finally, mental health issues are coming out of the shadows. People who live here suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts. We have lost a number of long-time residents and some new young people to suicide. We must do a lot more work in this area and de-stigmatize mental health issues and get people the help and understanding that they require. Sometimes the cure is as simple as taking D-3 supplements, but that must be decided through consultation with a medical or mental health professional. There is hope and help is increasingly available.
We are generally a healthy lot, but we face the challenges that are associated with any resort community: recreational drug and alcohol abuse, injuries from our active lifestyle, and the most curious and bothersome of them all is all of the germs that visitors bring from the outside world. For some reason, they seem to thrive in our high-alpine environment.
There are major expenses facing local government in the near future — the gondola and the wastewater water treatment plant are two. What are your ideas on how to fund these services?:When I first came to Telluride there was no gondola, there was hardly a Mountain Village. There were a few buildings and a large temp building for ski rentals. The gondola was built with federal funds and money from the Mountain Village HOA, which was required to pay for its operation and maintenance until 2027. This is a complicated and emotionally charged issue. I don’t know what Mountain Village’s principal source of revenue is. I do know that Mountain Village has a budget of nearly $40 million versus Telluride’s budget of $12 million. We must work out a satisfactory arrangement with the TMVOA (Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association) to make this work. I will diligently try to lay the foundation for a seamless transition. The negotiations will involve Telluride, TMVOA, Telski and perhaps the county. The gondola is a critical part of our regional transportation system.
The wastewater treatment plant is a critical part of our infrastructure and is required to meet state and federal water quality regulations. It is very tricky and will require some work with the feds and the state. We are in a high mineral content area; there are things that leach out of the native rock. Added to that fact is that the area was intensively mined in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Toxic minerals and heavy metals get into our water and thus into our effluent. One of the biggest natural problems is arsenic. Our current effluent does not meet state maximums and that is just because arsenic occurs naturally in our water. Fear not, it is brought down to acceptable levels in our water treatment plants, but remains in our sewage effluent. The remedy for this could be costly.
We must keep the San Miguel River clean and healthy. As a headwaters community, we have responsibility for a vast river system that waters an enormous part of the Southwest. The San Miguel flows to the Dolores and the Dolores to the Colorado. We are truly the water keepers. It is a responsibility that we must accept and honor. Maybe we can get help from downstream users in their own self-interest. We are all in this together.
