Wherever they pop up, they attract swarms of people either picking through farm fresh produce or salivating over a quick lunchtime bite made right before their eyes. Vending carts and farm stands are a familiar and welcome sight in the summer (less so in the winter), but this year, when the application period closed, Telluride Town Clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh received more licenses than there are designated spaces. Telluride Town Council took steps during a Thursday morning work session to make a little more room for additional vendors. One new space abuts the South Spruce Street park on Colorado Avenue. A second spot outside the Ah Haa building at East Pacific Avenue and South Fir Street takes advantage of ample sidewalk space there.
Once a new ordinance creating those spaces goes through a two-step review, Kavanaugh will re-open the application process to accept two, additional vending licenses. Council was willing to fast-track the ordinance approval process by tacking on a special meeting June 28, with the express purpose of hearing the second reading of the measure.
Directed by council during a past work session on the demand for additional vending locations, Kavanaugh and parks and recreation director Stephanie Jaquet researched each of those locations for suitability and the potential placement of a cart. At the South Spruce pocket park, Kavanaugh said a concern was keeping the vendor off the grass.
“We found that this would be a very feasible location to add a vending permit. We looked at different locations within the park itself, but I thought that this is the best location,” she said, referring to a designated spot facing Colorado Avenue, just west of the hardware store. “It would allow the vendor to kind of stand between the brick wall and then set up with plenty of sidewalk space left for the public right of way. This would also keep the vendor off of the grass and less impact to the turf at the park and (it) gives the vendor better visibility from Colorado Avenue.”
Jaquet mentioned that though the South Spruce park is encompassed in the updated Town Park Master Plan, and is therefore slated for improvements, any changes would not affect the proposed location of a vending cart. The current timeline for improvements to each park on Spruce Street is tentatively marked for 2026.
“(2026) is as far out on the five-year plan as you can get and it could move further or could move sooner, who knows,” Jaquet said. “The proposed location would not be impacted by the current conceptual plan for that park. That being said, designs always get revisited, but the way I see the park boundary is the brick wall and south of that area, not the sidewalk. I'm comfortable with this option.”
The second new, proposed vending cart location up for consideration is the large sidewalk area adjacent to the Ah Haa School for the Arts’ new building on the sidewalk facing south.
“This is a very large sidewalk,” Kavanaugh said. “You can see that this area where we kind of thought would be the best set-up somewhere within this eight-foot-by-24-feet-long area would work really well for a food vendor. This would offer another great location for a vendor with plenty of space for them to set up. We didn't really hear any concerns about this location from staff.”
Given that the building is also home to numerous deed restricted housing units, council member Dan Enright suggested the Pacific Avenue vending licensee have specific hours of operation.
“I might just want to slightly restrict those hours to not be middle of the night since there are those housing units that are public housing,” Enright said. “So maybe limit back to more normal business hours than opposed to the Main Street businesses that don't have as much of a conflict with that and sometimes operate till two in the morning.”
Any specific contract stipulations will be left up to the town’s vending subcommittee to determine once there are applications from which to choose.
With unanimous consensus of council on the two proposed locations secured, the first of two readings of the ordinance will take place at council’s regular meeting Wednesday in the afternoon. For the expedited process, council agreed to hold a special meeting June 28. An agenda has not yet been determined, but so far, the vending ordinance is the sole item expected.
