From NASA to STEM award

“Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed,” Astronaut Neil Armstrong famously announced to NASA’s Mission Control. Soon, Armstrong would step outside the lunar module, climb down a nine-rung ladder and become the first man to walk on the moon. The date was July 20, 1969.
Half a century on, Armstrong’s legacy not only endures — a scholarship in his name continues to propel young lives forward, towards scientific careers.
Armstrong had a second home in Telluride and was on the board of the Telluride Foundation.
“He had no ego, ever, whatsoever,” recalled April Montgomery, the foundation’s VP of Programs. “He was extremely humble, very active in this community, and very generous.”
When the legendary astronaut died in 2012, that generosity and community involvement continued — only now it was channeled.
To honor Armstrong’s “achievements and character,” friends and family created a scholarship that bears his name.
Administered by the Telluride Foundation, the Neil Armstrong Scholarship Fund is available annually to graduating high school students in Telluride, Norwood, West End, Ridgway and Ouray schools who intend to pursue “further education in science, technology, engineering or math” (STEM).
“This year (Telluride High School senior) Taylor Holmes received the Neil Armstrong Scholarship,” Montgomery said, which is worth $20,000 ($5,000 per year over four years).
Ridgway High School Senior Canyon Ishikawa received a Neil Armstrong Merit Scholarship for $10,000.
“Most years, we only give out one scholarship,” Montgomery added, “so it’s kind of exceptional for Canyon to get this.”
Ishikawa, whose grandfather is one of eight inventors named on the patent for the Apollo spacesuit, will attend Arizona State University, where he plans to major in computer science.
“I remember every morning on my way to school, walking by a case housing a cast of Neil Armstrong’s hand and several models of the Apollo and space shuttle gloves,” Ishikawa wrote in the essay portion of his application. “Life wasn’t always so good for my grandpa, who grew up in a tiny cabin without running water or electricity. Through studying hard, serving in the U.S. Air Force, and receiving a solid background in STEM, he uplifted himself, his family, and the entire nation through his contributions to NASA.”
“When I was younger, I struggled in school,” Holmes recalled in his essay. “I am dyslexic, so reading, writing and general language skills were hard to develop. However, my struggles in school did not take away from my natural curiosity and love of learning.”
Holmes plans to major in statistics, which is “perfect for me,” he wrote. “It combines my love of science and math. Everything in statistics just makes sense to me. I can conceptualize what numbers mean in the real world; it all just works.”
“Taylor’s headed for (Colorado) School of Mines,” Montgomery said.
“Taylor really impressed me and the scholarship committee by sharing how much he struggled at school and with learning early on,” Neil Armstrong’s wife Carol Armstrong said. “His hard work and perseverance to succeed despite challenges is a value we wanted to acknowledge with this scholarship. Canyon is also an inspiring young man, and I was touched by his story about the impact that his grandfather had on him and his family as an inventor of the NASA space glove.”
“The sky’s the limit” for these recipients, Montgomery said (perhaps literally, for those hoping to follow Armstrong’s career path).
“These are very cool scholarships and a great way of really giving back to this community,” Montgomery said. “It says a lot about Armstrong’s family and friends and their generosity to create such a legacy.”
The Neil Armstrong Scholarship fund has reached $1 million in endowed assets, according to the Telluride Foundation’s website, “which will support STEM scholarships and programming in perpetuity.”
To learn more, visit telluridefoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.